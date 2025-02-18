Just Scrap Radio Ep. 190 with Anthony Hernandez and Modestas Bukauskas

By Cole Shelton - February 18, 2025

The 190th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Seattle.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 190

We’re first joined by 12th-ranked UFC middleweight Anthony Hernandez (0:49). We close things out by talking to UFC light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas (8:26).

Anthony Hernandez opens up the show to preview his UFC Seattle co-main event fight against Brendan Allen. Anthony chats about rematching Brendan and whether or not he takes anything away from the first fight. Hernandez talks about being a dark horse in the division and whether or not he cares about that. He then chats about the division and what a win over Allen does for him in the division.

Modestas Bukauskas closes out the show by previewing his UFC Seattle fight against Raffael Cerqueira. Modestas talks about his layoff and getting a hair transplant in Turkey. He talks about his successful 2024 and what his goals are for 2025. Bukauskaus then chats about getting to fight in an arena in the States and whether or not he wanted to wait for the London card. He then chats about how he sees the fight playing out. He then chats about what this does for him in the division.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Anthony Hernandez MMA Podcasts Modestas Bukauskas Radio UFC

Related

Bobby Green, King Green, TJ Dillashaw, Anthony Smith, UFC, MMA

WATCH | UFC lightweight King Green confronts TJ Dillashaw over Anthony Smith comments

BJ Penn Staff - February 18, 2025
Dan Hooker
Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker expects to be stretchered out following UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje

Fernando Quiles - February 18, 2025

Dan Hooker believes that win or lose, he’ll be feeling the aftermath of his clash with Justin Gaethje.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev isn't afraid of Ilia Topuria, says UFC Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles - February 18, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer says that Islam Makhachev has no fear of fighting Ilia Topuria.

Belal Muhammad
Dricus du Plessis

UFC champion Belal Muhammad warned against moving up to middleweight: 'You don't have the tools'

Fernando Quiles - February 18, 2025

One rising UFC welterweight thinks it would be a mistake for Belal Muhammad to give middleweight a try.

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo disputes the idea that Sean O’Malley is some kind of pay-per-view king: “His fights don’t do sh*t, man”

Harry Kettle - February 18, 2025

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo has disputed the idea that fellow former champ Sean O’Malley is a pay-per-view draw.

Urijah Faber

MMA fans question Urijah Faber's comeback

Harry Kettle - February 18, 2025
Alex Pereira
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why he's concerned about Alex Pereira's UFC 313 preparation

Harry Kettle - February 18, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he’s concerned over Alex Pereira’s preparation ahead of UFC 313.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor set to file official appeal over civil sexual assault verdict

Harry Kettle - February 18, 2025

Controversial UFC star Conor McGregor is set to file an official appeal over the verdict in his sexual assault civil case.

Jared Cannonier, Gregory Rodrigues
Jared Cannonier

What's next for Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues after UFC Vegas 102?

Cole Shelton - February 17, 2025

The UFC returned to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday for UFC Vegas 102. In the main event, Jared Cannonier took on rising contender Gregory Rodrigues.

Urijah Faber, Renan Barao
UFC

GFL books Urijah Faber vs Renan Barao trilogy bout

Cole Shelton - February 17, 2025

Urijah Faber and Renan Barao will be fighting for the third time.