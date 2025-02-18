Just Scrap Radio Ep. 190 with Anthony Hernandez and Modestas Bukauskas

The 190th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Seattle.

We’re first joined by 12th-ranked UFC middleweight Anthony Hernandez (0:49). We close things out by talking to UFC light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas (8:26).

Anthony Hernandez opens up the show to preview his UFC Seattle co-main event fight against Brendan Allen. Anthony chats about rematching Brendan and whether or not he takes anything away from the first fight. Hernandez talks about being a dark horse in the division and whether or not he cares about that. He then chats about the division and what a win over Allen does for him in the division.

Modestas Bukauskas closes out the show by previewing his UFC Seattle fight against Raffael Cerqueira. Modestas talks about his layoff and getting a hair transplant in Turkey. He talks about his successful 2024 and what his goals are for 2025. Bukauskaus then chats about getting to fight in an arena in the States and whether or not he wanted to wait for the London card. He then chats about how he sees the fight playing out. He then chats about what this does for him in the division.