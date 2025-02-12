Michael Chiesa and WWE superstar feature on Daniel Cormier’s coaching team for The Ultimate Fighter

By Harry Kettle - February 12, 2025

A few interesting faces have made an appearance on Daniel Cormier’s coaching team for the new season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Daniel Cormier

For the new season of The Ultimate Fighter, the UFC has decided to do something different. Instead of putting two fighters as coaches, with the intention being that they’ll square off at the end of the season, they’ve gone for Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen. As we know, both of these men have long since retired from mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen speak after being named coaches of The Ultimate Fighter 33: “We’ll have to grapple!”

Now, they spend the majority of their time doing analysis or commentary. For this show, however, Cormier and Sonnen will be entertaining the masses once again – whilst also trying to coach their respective teams to victory.

For Cormier, he’ll be enlisting some intriguing names as part of his coaching team, as revealed by Michael Chiesa in the following picture.

It’s an honor to be a part of the Team Cormier coaching staff for this season of TUF. We’ve got quite a crew over here!@dc_mma @CrazyBobCook @TiagoBeowulf @JuliusCreedWWE @bigwoodmma #TUF33 #TeamCormier pic.twitter.com/FBCTzNyeaa

— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 11, 2025

Chiesa and WWE star make appearances on Cormier’s TUF team

“It’s an honor to be a part of the Team Cormier coaching staff for this season of TUF. We’ve got quite a crew over here! @dc_mma @CrazyBobCook @TiagoBeowulf @JuliusCreedWWE @bigwoodmma #TUF33 #TeamCormier”

Chiesa certainly feels like a safe pair of hands. Perhaps the more interesting choice, though, is WWE superstar Julius Creed. The 30-year-old, known by amateur wrestling fans by his real name of Jacob Kasper, was a two-time National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) All-American and a three-time NCAA Academic All-American at Duke University. In 2017, he helped Daniel Cormier train for his UFC 214 rematch against Jon Jones – and the two have clearly stayed in touch.

What do you make of these picks from Daniel Cormier? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Michael Chiesa UFC

Related

Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya explains why he's befriended some of his former rivals

Harry Kettle - February 12, 2025
Stipe Miocic
UFC

Stipe Miocic makes his pick for the current best heavyweight in MMA

Harry Kettle - February 12, 2025

UFC legend Stipe Miocic has given his thoughts on who he believes in the best heavyweight in mixed martial arts right now.

Wang Cong UFC Vegas 96
UFC

Wang Cong promises eventual title shot following UFC 312 triumph

Harry Kettle - February 12, 2025

UFC contender Wang Cong has promised she will earn a title shot following her victory at UFC 312 last weekend.

Jared Cannonier
UFC

Jared Cannonier believes he will KO Gregory Rodrigues once he "slows down" at UFC Vegas 102

Cole Shelton - February 11, 2025

Jared Cannonier expects to get back into the win column in a big way at UFC Vegas 102 on Saturday.

Dominick Cruz
UFC

Dominick Cruz opens up on 'excruciating' career-ending injury: "This was enough pain to teach me something"

Josh Evanoff - February 11, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has opened up on his decision to retire.

KSI, Nate Diaz

KSI claims Nate Diaz and several other ex-UFC stars rejected March boxing match against him: "We were scrambling"

Josh Evanoff - February 11, 2025
Sean Strickland, Eric Nicksick
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland's coach gets brutally honest following lopsided UFC 312 title fight: "I wanna coach world champions"

Josh Evanoff - February 11, 2025

Sean Strickland’s coach Eric Nicksick has sounded off on his loss at UFC 312 over the weekend.

Tatiana Suarez
UFC

Tatiana Suarez issues statement after title fight loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 312: "I’m right where I want to be"

Cole Shelton - February 11, 2025

Tatiana Suarez issued a statement after her UFC 312 loss to Weili Zhang.

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett doubts Ilia Topuria fights Islam Makhachev during International Fight Week: 'He's not Conor McGregor'

Fernando Quiles - February 11, 2025

Paddy Pimblett isn’t convinced that Ilia Topuria will fight Islam Makhachev this summer.

Belal Muhammad Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Belal Muhammad explains how he'd defeat Dricus du Plessis in UFC super fight

Fernando Quiles - February 11, 2025

Belal Muhammad believes he’d defeat UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and he’s even laid out a path to victory.