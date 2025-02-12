Michael Chiesa and WWE superstar feature on Daniel Cormier’s coaching team for The Ultimate Fighter

A few interesting faces have made an appearance on Daniel Cormier’s coaching team for the new season of The Ultimate Fighter.

For the new season of The Ultimate Fighter, the UFC has decided to do something different. Instead of putting two fighters as coaches, with the intention being that they’ll square off at the end of the season, they’ve gone for Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen. As we know, both of these men have long since retired from mixed martial arts.

Now, they spend the majority of their time doing analysis or commentary. For this show, however, Cormier and Sonnen will be entertaining the masses once again – whilst also trying to coach their respective teams to victory.

For Cormier, he’ll be enlisting some intriguing names as part of his coaching team, as revealed by Michael Chiesa in the following picture.