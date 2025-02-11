Just Scrap Radio Ep. 189 with Youssef Zalal, Andre Petroski and Vince Morales

By Cole Shelton - February 11, 2025

The 189th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 102.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 189

We’re first joined by UFC featherweight Youssef Zalal (1:07). Next, UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (12:33) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Vince Morales (21:10).

Youssef Zalal opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 102 fight against Calvin Kattar. Youssef talks about getting to fight a ranked opponent and whether or not he was surprised to get someone like Calvin. He then chats about what has changed in his second stint in the UFC. Youssef talks about Calvin’s struggles and how he sees this fight playing out. He closes things out by talking about what’s next and a future rematch with Topuria.

Andre Petroski then comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 102 fight against Rodolfo Vieira. Andre talks about his last fight and why this is a fight he has wanted. He chats about wanting to prove he’s the best grappler in the UFC and how he sees this fight playing out. Andre then continues to push for a future fight with Bo Nickal.

Vince Morales closes the program out to preview his UFC Vegas 102 fight against Elijah Smith. Vince talks about his last fight in Paris on short notice and if he takes anything away from it. He then chats about the style matchup and being an underdog in the bout. Vince then talks about how he sees the fight playing out which is his 10th fight in the UFC, and what a win over Smith does for his career and what could be next for him.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

