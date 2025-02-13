Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen pitch Colby Covington vs Michael Chiesa to fight after TUF 33
Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen are set to coach TUF 33 and they want their assistant coaches to fight at season’s end.
Usually, the coaches of The Ultimate Fighter fight at the season’s end. However, Sonnen and Cormier are both retired and have no plans to fight again. With that, there won’t be a fight at season’s end, but Cormier has Michael Chiesa on his coaching staff, while Sonnen has Covington so they want them to fight instead.
“Here’s the deal, we aren’t fighting. I told Dana yesterday, I don’t want to fight anybody because he was making fun of us. He goes did the GFL call you guys? They didn’t call me because they know I don’t want to fight. And, Chael probably turned them down,” Daniel Cormier said at TUF 33 media day. “We are good. I have no desire to fight anyone. Chael and I did come up with an idea, though. I don’t know if you guys would be into this. Chael and I are talking, I have Michael Chiesa on my coaching staff, Chael has Colby Covington. Why don’t they just fight and we just coach them? That is about as close as we would both get to going back in the Octagon. Why don’t those dudes fight each other?”
Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen expect Michael Chiesa and Colby Covington to go at it on the show, which would only add to the anticipation of the fight. So, it is a good idea from the coaches, especially given the fact Chiesa has called out Covington in the past.
Cormier and Sonnen expect Colby Covington-Michael Chiesa to go at it
Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen believe they can also make Colby Covington and Michael Chiesa go at it, which would only add to the anticipation of a fight.
“Imagine how much we can instigate them. It would be awesome. We can instigate those guys for four weeks without having to get punched,” Cormier added.
The hope for the coaches is that Covington vs Chiesa gets booked shortly after the fight as it would add to the intrigue to TUF 33.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
UFC commentator Joe Rogan offers his pick for the greatest heavyweight of all time: “He was a monster!”
Topics:Colby Covington Michael Chiesa UFC