Just Scrap Radio Ep. 191 with John Castaneda and Austen Lane

By Cole Shelton - February 25, 2025

The 191st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 103.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 191

We’re first joined by UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (0:57). We close things out by chatting with UFC heavyweight Austen Lane (15:07).

John Castaneda opens up the show to preview his fight against Douglas Silva de Andrade. John talks about his layoff and why he hasn’t fought since last summer. He then chats about his excitement to fight a veteran like Silva de Andrade and how familiar he was with him. John then talks about the style matchup and how he sees the fight playing out. He chats about signing a new deal and what a win does for him.

Austen Lane closes out the show by previewing his UFC Vegas 103 fight against Mario Pinto. Austen chats about his last win and the relief of keeping his UFC job and whether or not he thought he would get re-signed. He then chats about training at American Top Team and being an underdog again. Austen then talks about how he sees the fight playing out and what a win does for him. He closes the show out by discussing his former team the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL and their recent hirings.

