Just Scrap Radio Ep. 188 with Jimmy Crute and Kody Steele

By Cole Shelton - February 4, 2025

The 188th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 312.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 188

We’re first joined by UFC light heavyweight Jimmy Crute (1:09). We close out the program talking with UFC lightweight Kody Steele (9:26).

Jimmy Crute opens up the show to preview his UFC 312 fight against Rodolfo Bellato. Jimmy talks about his time off and wanting a bit of time away from the sport. He then talks about why the time was right for him to return and fighting back in Australia. Jimmy then talks about whether or not there will be pressure on him. He then chats about how the fight will play out and what a win does for him.

Kody Steele then comes on for the first time to preview his UFC 312 fight against Rongzhu. Kody talks about making his debut in Australia and whether or not there is any pressure on him. He then chats about training in Las Vegas. Kody then talks about wanting to be a fan-favorite for entertaining fights. Kody then talks about his goals for 2025.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

