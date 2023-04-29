search
Exclusive MMA Interviews UFC

Brady Hiestand “not surprised” the ref stopped his fight against Batgerel Danaa, eyes Christian Rodriguez at UFC 289: “He didn’t even protest the stoppage”

By Cole Shelton - April 28, 2023
Brady Hiestand

Brady Hiestand knew he had the cardio advantage over Batgerel Danaa and thought the longer the fight went, the better it was for him.

Entering the fight at UFC Vegas 71, Hiestand was the underdog but was confident he had all the tools to win. In the first round, Hiestand thought he had a lot of success and went to his corner thinking he won the opening round. In the second round, Danaa dropped him and dominated the round, so Hiestand thought it was 1-1 but still wasn’t going to leave it to the judges so knew he needed to get a stoppage.

“I thought I won the first and even going back to watch it after I still think I won that first round,” Hiestand said to BJPENN.com. “I outstruck him like two-to-one and the only thing he did was push me against the cage and I even dropped him at the end of the first. With that, I figured I had the first in the bag but the second I definitely lost, I got beat up on bottom, and I got dropped right off the bat so I gave him the second round.

“Going into the third, I thought it was 1-1 but my coach made sure to tell me if I am on top don’t go for a submission, just land strikes and try and finish him,” Hiestand continued. “The goal was to inflict damage once I got on top and I’m lucky I did because the finish came and I was down on all the judges’ scorecards.”

In the third round of his UFC Vegas 71 scrap, Brady Hiestand got Batgerel Danaa to the canvas and started raining ground and pound. As Hiestand was landing shots, the ref told Danaa to move multiple times which he didn’t so the ref stepped in and stopped the fight.

After the fight was stopped, many thought it was an early stoppage but Hiestand disagrees. He also points to the fact that Danaa didn’t even protest the stoppage after the fight.

“Not at all. I actually looked at the ref to see how many more strikes I needed to land because he told him like four times you need to do something,” Hiestand said. “I know there are some guys out there saying it was an early stoppage, but you can’t get hit 58 times in the face, not move and not have the fight be stopped. I’m not surprised by the stoppage and it definitely was not a bad one. As well, once the fight was over, he got up and he wasn’t all the way there with his balance and he didn’t even protest the stoppage at all.”

With the TKO win, Brady Hiestand improved to 2-1 in the UFC and hopes to return at UFC 289 in Vancouver, Canada. As a Spokane native, it is practically a home fight and he hopes he can take on Christian Rodriguez on that card.

“I want to get on the Vancouver card in June or either International Fight Week or London in July. Any of those, I’m ready to go, my body feels good… I called out Christian Rodriguez and I think that is a great matchup. He has a lot of attention around him right now with his last win over Raul Rosas Jr. so I’m down to scrap with that dude. But, if he’s scared I’m down for whoever,” Hiestand concluded.

Who would you like to see Brady Hiestand fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong open to co-promotion with UFC: “It’s very clear there are two big giants, one in the east and one in the west"

Zain Bando - April 28, 2023
Sean Strickland
UFC

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland gets roasted by reporter during recent interview (Video)

Zain Bando - April 28, 2023

Sean Strickland is a character to some. To others, he can’t take a joke. That was the case during a recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, a UFC and social media personality that has been prominently […]

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman reveals he's fallen in love with the sport again, targets return within the next few months: "I’ve been training now and I just feel stronger"

Lewis Simpson - April 28, 2023

Kamaru Usman is re-finding his love for the sport of mixed martial arts and wants to return within the next couple of months. Since making his professional debut in 2012, Usman is currently facing the […]

Luke Rockhold
Israel Adesanya

Luke Rockhold open to UFC return to face "true champion" Israel Adesanya: "I think I present a lot of problems for Izzy"

Cole Shelton - April 28, 2023

Luke Rockhold isn’t ruling out fighting for the UFC again. Rockhold came back last August at UFC 278 after three years away and suffered a decision loss to Paulo Costa. It was his third defeat […]

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker discusses his newly announced matchup with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290: “I do believe that I am just better”

Susan Cox - April 28, 2023

Robert Whittaker is discussing his newly announced matchup with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290. UFC 290 will take place on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena facility in Paradise, Nevada. Whittaker (24-6 […]

Israel Adesanya

Sean O’Malley shares his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s ex-girlfriend demanding half of the champ's earnings: “Them b**ches get crazy”

Harry Kettle - April 28, 2023
Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC
Aljamain Sterling

Henry Cejudo plans to go after “Alexander the Average” after disposing of “Aljizzlain Sterling” and “Ronald MethDonald”

Harry Kettle - April 28, 2023

Henry Cejudo has laid out his plans for the future following his fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 next weekend. Next Saturday night in Newark, Henry Cejudo will return to the Octagon. In doing […]

Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo

Coach Ray Longo doesn’t believe Aljamain Sterling will get the proper credit if he beats Henry Cejudo at UFC 288: “There’s always gonna be something. It’s never clean”

Harry Kettle - April 28, 2023

Ray Longo doesn’t feel like Aljamain Sterling will get the credit he deserves if he’s able to defeat Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. Next Saturday night in Newark, Aljamain Sterling will defend his UFC bantamweight […]

Alex Pereira
Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith explains why former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira will “have problems” at light heavyweight: “That dude will make him look tiny”

Harry Kettle - April 28, 2023

UFC fighter Anthony Smith has explained why he thinks Alex Pereira could end up having some problems up at light heavyweight. Earlier this month, Alex Pereira fell short in his rematch against Israel Adesanya. He […]

Christos Giagos
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Christos Giagos believes he saved his UFC career with "flawless victory" over Ricky Glenn at UFC Vegas 71

Cole Shelton - April 27, 2023

Christos Giagos saved his job in a big way on Saturday night. Giagos entered his UFC Vegas 71 fight against Ricky Glenn on a two-fight losing skid and figured he was fighting for his job. […]