Alexander Gustafsson reveals targeted weight for heavyweight debut

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson has revealed his targeted weight for his heavyweight debut against Fabricio Werdum.

Gustafsson will battle Werdum, the former heavyweight champion, on July 25 in Abu Dhabi. He expects to weigh around 231lbs in the Octagon.

“I’ve always seen myself as a big light heavyweight fighter, I have a big frame and walk around quite heavy,” Gustafsson told MaulerBet.com. “So I’ve always had to cut around 33lbs to make weight. And since the fight got finalized just now, with 6-7 weeks to go I wouldn’t have been able to make LHW anyway. But regardless I would’ve made to move to HW to try it out, it’s a new challenge to put it simply. For me to be able to down a chicken pasta in fight week hasn’t happened in 15 years.

“My walk around weight is at about 236-238lbs and at the time of the fight I think I’ll be around 231-233lbs,” Gustafsson added. “Even though I’m moving up a weight class I don’t want to add any unnecessary mass. I want to stay at the weight I perform the best at in training and that is around 227-231lbs. It’s right at the sweet spot, I feel strong there while also retaining speed and keeping myself injury free. In the past when I’d made my 33lbs weight cut there would always be some small injury, my back, my knee or something else. It takes a toll on you to make that cut during all these years.

“This is a whole new division with its own set of challenges and a whole different beast I’ll be facing at that weight,” Gustafsson continued.

Alexander Gustafsson has not fought since a submission loss to Anthony Smith in 2019. He briefly retired after the loss, but quickly teased his interest in a comeback.

How do you think he’ll look at heavyweight?