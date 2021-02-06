Jose Canseco gets TKO’d in first round by Barstool Sports intern at Rough N’ Rowdy (Highlights)

Former Major League Baseball star Jose Canseco made his Rough N’ Rowdy debut as he fought a Barstool Sports intern named Billy Football in West Virginia.

Billy Football first had a feud with Canseco after the former MLB star trashed Alex Rodriguez on a Barstool podcast. The fight then got made on less than a month’s notice to headline Rough N’ Rowdy 13.

“I have a very, very competitive side to me that’s gonna come out Friday night,” Billy Football told TMZ Sports about Jose Canseco. “I think I’m gonna shock Jose. Jose has misjudged me and I think — as a lot of people would — they don’t actually know who I am and what I can sort of accomplish. It’s gonna be very fun to shock the world and show everyone that ‘Oh, hey this guy’s for real’. This isn’t just some s***-show that got thrown together.”

Jose Canseco does have some combat sports experience as he fought in DREAM. He took on the hulking Korean kickboxer “The Techno Goliath” Choi Hong-Man and lost via TKO. He has also done some celebrity boxing fights while it is unknown what experience Billy Football has in combat sports.

Right when the bell rang, Billy Football rushed after Jose Canseco and landed several shots. They then clinched and the Barstool Sports intern landed a heavy shot that dropped Canseco. After Canseco was dropped he held his shoulder and the ref stopped the fight.

Down goes Jose Canseco, who can't get up and then quits. pic.twitter.com/HBFoIeYU3c — Tyler Treese (@tylertreese) February 6, 2021

Jose Canseco claimed his shoulder was torn three to four months ago and thought he would be able to fight. However, that was far from the case as he lost by TKO in 10 seconds and regardless of the injury, it was a solid performance from Billy Football who got the job done.

What do you make of Jose Canseco being TKO’d in the first round to a Barstool Sports intern?