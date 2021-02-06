Paige VanZant reacts following loss to Britain Hart, shares photo of facial wounds

Former UFC standout Paige VanZant made her Bare Knuckle boxing debut at Saturday’s BKFC KnuckleMania event on pay-per-view.

VanZant had signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship after fighting out her contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2020.

In her most previous appearance at July’s UFC 251 event on Yas Island, Paige VanZant suffered a first round submission loss to Amanda Ribas. Prior to that loss, ‘PVZ’ was coming off a submission victory over Rachael Ostovich which occurred in January of 2019.

With that said, ’12 Gauge’ was eager to pick up her first win of the new decade when she squared off with Britain Hart in the BKFC KnuckleMania main event.

Hart (4-4-3), a professional boxer from Virginia, was most previously seen in action at BKFC 14. That evening, the 30-year-old had walked away with a fourth round TKO victory over opponent Randine Elkholm.

BKFC KnuckleMania main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth battle. Paige VanZant and Britain Hart exchanged punches from the opening bell until the final horn, much to the delight of the fans in attendance. Hart utilized some good clinch work and a snapping jab to get the better of ‘PVZ‘ this evening, walking away with a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official BKFC KnuckleMania Result: Britain Hart def. Paige VanZant by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Following the disappointing setback, which marked her fourth in her past five fights, ‘PVZ’ took to social media where she issued the following statement.

“Humble in victory. Humble in defeat.” VanZant captioned the photo.

