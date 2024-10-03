Israel Adesanya shares his prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307

UFC star Israel Adesanya has given his prediction for the upcoming collision between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr.

This weekend, Alex Pereira returns to the Octagon once again. The UFC light heavyweight champion, who is now one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts, will defend his crown against Khalil Rountree Jr.

RELATED: UFC 307 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree title fight

Many are expecting him to successfully retain the belt. Of course, in a sport like this one, you really never know what’s going to happen until the two fighters step into the cage with one another.

Israel Adesanya, who knows a thing or two about fighting Alex Pereira, recently backed ‘Poatan’ to get the job done in the main event of UFC 307.