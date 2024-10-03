Israel Adesanya shares his prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307
UFC star Israel Adesanya has given his prediction for the upcoming collision between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr.
This weekend, Alex Pereira returns to the Octagon once again. The UFC light heavyweight champion, who is now one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts, will defend his crown against Khalil Rountree Jr.
Many are expecting him to successfully retain the belt. Of course, in a sport like this one, you really never know what’s going to happen until the two fighters step into the cage with one another.
Israel Adesanya, who knows a thing or two about fighting Alex Pereira, recently backed ‘Poatan’ to get the job done in the main event of UFC 307.
Adesanya predicts Pereira vs Rountree Jr
“Just off the cuff, I’ll go Pereira because [of] momentum right now,” Adesanya said on The Adam Carolla Show. “Rountree doesn’t grapple. He likes to kickbox, he’s never gone for a takedown. If you’re going to do that with Pereira … and I’m the only one who has ever rocked him, or stood with him in the UFC, everyone else, he’s washed. Rountree, I feel like, if he can make it dirty and catch him, he can catch him. But it’s so hard to do with Pereira because, Rountree, his reach might not be able to get to him.”
“I’m going to go Pereira, and I’m going to go TKO or KO,” Adesanya said. “I don’t know what round, but I just feel like it’ll be hard for Rountree to get past that frame. [I can see] leg kicks, leg kicks [from Pereira], and he might catch Rountree as he comes in. Because Rountree is going to be attacking him. Paper can’t fight paper, so that’s why you’ve got to fight. But it’s a good fight and I think, again, Pereira by Round 2 or Round 3. But if Rountree does it, f*cking ridiculous.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
