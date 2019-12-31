PFL boss says to expect more free-agent signings after Rory MacDonald

PFL’s CEO says that he expects the tournament-based promotion to make more free-agent signings after recently inking former Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald.

PFL recently signed MacDonald to a lucrative contract and he immediately became the biggest name on the entire PFL roster. He’s by far the biggest free-agent signing the company has made in its two years of existence.

PFL is finishing up its second season tonight on New Year’s Eve with six title fights. The promotion is already looking towards its third season and is expecting big things, particularly since it expects to add new talent to its roster.

PFL CEO Peter Murray recently spoke to Sherdog.com about potential new additions to its roster. Here’s what he said.

“We’re a major global player in the sport. Our relationships with all management companies and managers and fighters considering their next chapter, PFL’s in the conversation,” Murray said.

“The No. 1 goal going into next year is to elevate the roster. Now that we have two years under our belt, I would say in terms of top priority for us, it’s talent.”

In fact, PFL is expected to turn over 50 percent of its roster by its third season.

“At this point in time we don’t expect to make any changes in weight classes for next season. As it relates to the roster itself, 50 percent of the roster will be turned over and we’ll be bringing in new athletes. Our view is next level. The athletes that have earned their way into the postseason pretty much get that right and the option to continue. The top performers will continue with the league, and others, we were proud to have them, but we think it’s time to replace them and bring in some new talent to freshen things up. That’s what you’ll see,” Murray said.

With fighters more and more willing to test free agency in this day and age of MMA, PFL certainly has a chance to make a big splash in 2020 for its third season if its able to convince some of the UFC and Bellator’s stars to make the transition over. With a $1 million grand prize for each of its six weight classes, the lure of heading over to PFL is very real, and MacDonald’s signing shows just that.

Who would you like to see PFL sign for its third season?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/31/2019.