Rampage Jackson vows to lose weight, wants MMA fans to join him

Rampage Jackson tipped the scales at 265 pounds for his Bellator Japan-headlining showdown with fellow MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko. While that’s certainly not an unheard of weight for the heavyweight division, it was quite heavy for Rampage, who previously ruled the UFC’s 205-pound light heavyweight division.

To make matters worse, Rampage lost this fight by first-round knockout, so the extra mass did little to benefit him.

Post-fight, Rampage has made several comments attributing his loss to his weight.

“Sorry guys, we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted,” Rampage said in a statement posted on Bellator’s social media channels. “But you know what, I knew one of was going to get knocked out, but I didn’t know it was going to be f*cking me. But you know what, I ain’t mad though, you win some, you lose some. But you get paid for all, y’all remember that. It’s all good, it’s all good. I’m not in a bad mood, I just know what I gotta do, I gotta get my damn weight down. I felt like a hippopotamus out there, but that’s my fault. No excuses.”

Like so many other people this time of year, Rampage is now vowing to shed some pounds in the New Year. He plans to document his weight-loss journey, and encourages any fight fans who wants to do the same to join him.

“Hate letting my people and fans down, maybe this won’t be my last loss but it will be the last time I defeat myself,” Jackson wrote on Instagram (via MMA Mania). “I’m gonna document my weight loss journey. If you feel uncomfortable with your weight do it with me. Tag me in your posts of you working out and eating clean.”

Rampage had a bit of fun at his own expense, sharing a fan-made photoshop to his Instagram.

Will you be joining Rampage Jackson in his mission to slim down?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/31/2019.