Rory MacDonald parts ways with Bellator, signs with PFL

Rory MacDonald has parted ways with Bellator MMA.

After a period of free agency, the former Bellator welterweight champion has not signed a new deal with the promotion, and instead inked a contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

News of this shake-up was first reported be ESPN, the official broadcast partner of the PFL.

“I’m excited to join the PFL where every year the world championship and $1 million belt is there for the best fighter, without any games or politics,” MacDonald said in a statement to ESPN. “I believe in the PFL sport-season format and fighters-first organization.”

At present, it’s not clear when MacDonald will debut with the PFL, but he will most likely compete in the league’s 2020 welterweight tournament, which as aforementioned, culminates with the winner receiving a $1M prize. The PFL welterweight roster is populated by fighters like Ray Cooper III, John Howard, Magomed Magomedkarimov, Rick Story, and Bojan Velickovic.

MacDonald last fought in October, when he surrendered the Bellator welterweight title to Douglas Lima, who he had beaten once previously. This loss was preceded by a decision win over Neiman Gracie, and a controversial draw against former World Series of Fighting champion Jon Fitch. All three of those fights were part of Bellator’s Welterweight Grand Prix.

Over the course of his illustrious career, MacDonald has picked up wins over the likes of Lima, Paul Daley, Tarec Saffiedine, Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, Jake Ellenberger, BJ Penn, and Nate Diaz. He will enter the PFL with a solid 21-6-1 overall record.

How do you think Rory MacDonald will perform in the Professional Fighters League? Join the conversation in the comments section below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/18/2019.