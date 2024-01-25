Dana White responds to fans concerned that Kayla Harrison won’t be able to make weight at UFC 300
UFC CEO Dana White has expressed his confidence in Kayla Harrison’s ability to make weight for UFC 300.
Earlier this week, Dana White made the blockbuster announcement that Kayla Harrison has signed for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In addition to that, her debut bout will come against Holly Holm at UFC 300.
It serves as the kind of special attraction fight that cards such as this should be known for. However, a few eyebrows were raised when it was mentioned that the fight would take place at bantamweight.
In her time with PFL, Harrison was best known for her success at lightweight. She did fight at featherweight once but has spoken previously about the struggle she’d have to go through in order to make 135 pounds.
During a recent Instagram Live, Dana White made it clear that there’s nothing to worry about.
Dana White says Kayla Harrison has already done a couple of test weight cuts and he has no doubt she'll make the bantamweight limit at #UFC300
“She’s already made 135 a couple of times.”
— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 25, 2024
White believes Harrison can make weight for UFC 300
So, according to the boss, Kayla has already been able to make it down to 135 pounds on a few occasions – which is certainly reassuring. Alas, many are still quite skeptical about how it’ll play out on fight week, especially when you consider just how huge this opportunity is for her.
Either way, this is guaranteed to be one of the big talking points in the months that lie ahead.
Do you believe Dana White? If Kayla Harrison is able to make the weight, do you think she should be viewed as the favorite in this collision with Holly Holm? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
