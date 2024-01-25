Dana White responds to fans concerned that Kayla Harrison won’t be able to make weight at UFC 300

UFC CEO Dana White has expressed his confidence in Kayla Harrison’s ability to make weight for UFC 300.

Earlier this week, Dana White made the blockbuster announcement that Kayla Harrison has signed for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In addition to that, her debut bout will come against Holly Holm at UFC 300.

It serves as the kind of special attraction fight that cards such as this should be known for. However, a few eyebrows were raised when it was mentioned that the fight would take place at bantamweight.

In her time with PFL, Harrison was best known for her success at lightweight. She did fight at featherweight once but has spoken previously about the struggle she’d have to go through in order to make 135 pounds.

During a recent Instagram Live, Dana White made it clear that there’s nothing to worry about.