PFL 3 Results: Anthony Pettis stops Myles Price in Round 1 (Video)

By
Chris Taylor
-
Anthony Pettis, PFL

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis returns to action at tonight’s PFL 3 event for a lightweight matchup with Myles Price.

Pettis (25-12 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing streak this evening and earn his first PFL victory in the process. ‘Showtime’ is coming off back-to-back decision defeats to Clay Collard and Raush Manfio. The former UFC champion has gone 2-4 over his past six fights overall.

Meanwhile, Myles Price (11-8 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time in over three years at tonight’s PFL event. ‘Magic’ last competed at Bellator 217 in 2019, where he defeated Peter Queally.

Round one begins and Anthony Pettis avoids an early takedown attempt. Price slips and ‘Showtime’ is quick to take top position. He unloads a couple of punches before the Irishman is able to tie him up. Pettis is working from full guard and getting off some short strikes. He postures up and lands a pair of big right hands. Myles Price scrambles and looks to get back to his feet. Pettis won’t let him and pins him back on the canvas. Another scramble and now Pettis has the back. He loses the position but quickly turns to a triangle choke from off of his back. Anthony Pettis readjusts the hold and Price has no choice but to tapout. This one is all over. An impressive showing from the former UFC lightweight champion.

Official PFL 3 Result: Anthony Pettis def. Myles Price via submission (triangle choke) at 4:17 of Round 1

What did you think of Pettis’ submission victory over Price this evening in Arlington?

