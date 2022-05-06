Bellator 280 Results: Yoel Romero TKO’s Alex Polizzi (Video)

Today’s Bellator 280 event is co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Yoel Romero and Alex Polizzi.

Romero (13-6 MMA) will be looking to snap a four-fight losing skid when he takes to the cage this evening in Paris. ‘The Soldier of God’ made his Bellator debut last September, dropping a split decision to Phil Davis. The setback was preceded by three straight decision losses under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Alex Polizzi (10-1 MMA) will enter Bellator 280 sporting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Jose Augusto Azevedo. ‘Eazy’ has gone 4-1 during his time with Bellator, with his lone loss coming to Julius Anglickas.

Round one of the Bellator 280 co-main event begins and Polizzi comes forward and lands a low kick. He follows that up with a jab and then shoots for a takedown. Yoel Romero sprawls and then fires off a right hand. ‘The Solider of God’ lands a good left. Alex Polizzi shoots for a takedown but it is not there. Romero with a calf kick. He lands a follow up left hook. Polizzi returns fire with one of his own. He tries to close the gap by throwing a flurry of punches. Romero avoids and lands a hard low kick. Polizzi continues to press the action but swings and misses with a right hand. Yoel just misses with a leaping left hook. He comes forward with a triple jab. Polizzi avoids and counters with a straight left. Romero with a big left hand. He lands a nice knee as Alex attempts to shoot in for a takedown. Another big left hand from Yoel Romero. He tries another but misses and gets countered with a combination. Polizzi shoots for another takedown attempt but it is not there. Round one comes to an end.

Round two of the Bellator 280 co-headliner begins and Yoel Romero lands a big left hand and then a combination. He forces Alex Polizzi against the cage and lands another heavy blow. Polizzi gets off the fence and circles to his left. Romero cuts him off and lands another big left hand. That appeared to rock Polizzi. ‘The Soldier of God’ remains calm and lands a low kick. He connects with a jab and then scores with another chopping kick. Polizzi bites down on his mouthpiece and comes forward with a pair of hooks. Romero with another sneaky left hand that drops Alex Polizzi. He gets back to his feet and Yoel Romero slams his front leg with a kick. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the Bellator 280 co-headliner begins and Alex Polizzi comes forward with early pressure. Yoel Romero keeps him at bay with a left hand. A front kick up the middle partially lands for Polizzi. He shoots for a takedown but Romero stuffs it. Three minutes remain in the final round. Romero has been very patient in this fight. Polizzi cracks him with a straight right up the middle. Romero responds with a big left hand that sends his opponent to the canvas. Polizzi is back up but on wobbly legs. The Cuban standout jumps on him with another combination but Polizzi remains on his feet. One minute remains now. Alex with a kick to the body of Romero. He throws a jab but gets countered by a left hand from Yoel. Another body kick from Polizzi. Romero with a big counter shot that drops him. He lands a nice uppercut just as the horn sounds to end the fight.

𝗔𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘇𝘇𝗲𝗿 🤯@YoelRomeroMMA leaves it late to get the stoppage in front of a sold-out @Accor_Arena.#Bellator280 LIVE on @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/NRwzhSB7Bq — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 6, 2022

Official Bellator 280 Result: Yoel Romero def. Alex Polizzi via TKO at 4:59 of Round 3

Despite the outcome, Romero may turn his attention to middleweight for his next fight. ‘The Soldier of God’ previously shared his desire to fight Gegard Mousasi for the title.

“Mousasi is a great fight,” Romero said. “Every MMA fan wants to see us fight due to the trajectory in our careers. At this moment, at 205, it doesn’t interest me very much. I would love to face him at 185.”

“It has nothing to do with anything personal against Mousasi. It has everything to do with what he has,” Romero said. “If he jumps to 205, he’s not gonna have what I desire, so it’s in the interest of all the fans and myself. So I believe the fight would be better for 185.”

Who would you like to see Yoel Romero fight next following his victory over Alex Polizzi at today’s event in Paris?