UFC 274: ‘Oliveira vs. Gaethje’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Phoenix for tonight’s UFC 274 event, a fifteen-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje.

Oliveira (32-8 MMA) missed weight by half a pound yesterday and was thus forced to relinquish his UFC lightweight title as well as a portion of his fight purse. In addition, ‘Do Bronx’ is no longer eligible to obtain the promotions vacant 155lbs strap this evening. Charles Oliveira will enter the contest on a ten-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Dustin Poirier.

As for Justin Gaethje (22-3 MMA), ‘The Highlight’ can still capture the UFC’s undisputed lightweight world title with a victory. Gaethje most recently competed in November of 2021, where he earned a thrilling ‘FOTY’ victory over Michael Chandler.

UFC 274 is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight rematch featuring Rose Namajunas taking on Carla Esparza.

Namajunas (11-4 MMA) and Esparza (18-6 MMA) previously met back in December of 2014, where it was ‘Cookie Monster’ who came out the victor by way of submission.

‘Thug Rose’ will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, her latest being a decision victory (split) over Weili Zhang to retain her strawweight world title.

Meanwhile, Carla Esparza currently boasts a five-fight winning streak, her most recent being a TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan. The UFC’s inaugural strawweight champion has not tasted defeat since 2018.

If that wasn’t enough, tonight’s UFC 274 event also features a lightweight scrap between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson.

Tony Ferguson (25-6 MMA), a former interim lightweight champion, has not competed since suffering a lopsided decision loss to Beneil Dariush at May’s UFC 262 event. That loss served as the third in a row for ‘El Cucuy’, who previously suffered defeats to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira respectively.

Michael Chandler (22-7 MMA), meanwhile, last competed at November’s UFC 268 event, where he was defeated by Justin Gaethje in a thrilling back and forth war. That setback was of course preceded by a title fight loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262.

Get all of tonight’s ‘Oliveira vs. Gaethje’ Live Results and Highlights below:

UFC 274 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10pm EST)

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje –

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza –

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson –

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux –

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon –

UFC 274 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8pm EST)

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams –

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts –

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont –

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell –

UFC 274 EARLY PRELIMS (ESPN+, 5:30pm EST)

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima –

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp –

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto –

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara –

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez –

Fernie Garcia vs. Journey Newson –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 274 fights?