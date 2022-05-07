UFC 274: ‘Oliveira vs. Gaethje’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Phoenix for tonight’s UFC 274 event, a fifteen-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje.
Oliveira (32-8 MMA) missed weight by half a pound yesterday and was thus forced to relinquish his UFC lightweight title as well as a portion of his fight purse. In addition, ‘Do Bronx’ is no longer eligible to obtain the promotions vacant 155lbs strap this evening. Charles Oliveira will enter the contest on a ten-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Dustin Poirier.
As for Justin Gaethje (22-3 MMA), ‘The Highlight’ can still capture the UFC’s undisputed lightweight world title with a victory. Gaethje most recently competed in November of 2021, where he earned a thrilling ‘FOTY’ victory over Michael Chandler.
UFC 274 is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight rematch featuring Rose Namajunas taking on Carla Esparza.
Namajunas (11-4 MMA) and Esparza (18-6 MMA) previously met back in December of 2014, where it was ‘Cookie Monster’ who came out the victor by way of submission.
‘Thug Rose’ will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, her latest being a decision victory (split) over Weili Zhang to retain her strawweight world title.
Meanwhile, Carla Esparza currently boasts a five-fight winning streak, her most recent being a TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan. The UFC’s inaugural strawweight champion has not tasted defeat since 2018.
If that wasn’t enough, tonight’s UFC 274 event also features a lightweight scrap between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson.
Tony Ferguson (25-6 MMA), a former interim lightweight champion, has not competed since suffering a lopsided decision loss to Beneil Dariush at May’s UFC 262 event. That loss served as the third in a row for ‘El Cucuy’, who previously suffered defeats to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira respectively.
Michael Chandler (22-7 MMA), meanwhile, last competed at November’s UFC 268 event, where he was defeated by Justin Gaethje in a thrilling back and forth war. That setback was of course preceded by a title fight loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262.
Get all of tonight’s ‘Oliveira vs. Gaethje’ Live Results and Highlights below:
UFC 274 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10pm EST)
Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje –
Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza –
Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson –
Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux –
Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon –
UFC 274 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8pm EST)
Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams –
Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts –
Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont –
Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell –
UFC 274 EARLY PRELIMS (ESPN+, 5:30pm EST)
Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima –
Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp –
Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto –
Kleydson Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara –
Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez –
Fernie Garcia vs. Journey Newson –
Who are you picking to win tonight's UFC 274 fights?