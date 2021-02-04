Kayla Harrison issues gutsy response to latest callout from Cris Cyborg

PFL star Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on a potential fight against Cris Cyborg after the latter’s latest callout.

Harrison, who took her professional MMA record to 8-0 with a dominant win over Courtney King at Invicta FC 43 back in November, is waiting for the opportunity to get back inside the cage once again as the hype behind her continues to grow.

After it was noted that Cyborg reportedly had the opportunity to sign with PFL last year, Harrison was honest in her assessment of the situation.

“I was disappointed because obviously she’s one of the best,” Harrison told MMAmania.com. “I wanna test myself, I wanna challenge myself. I want to prove I’m the best, not just to myself but to everyone. But I wasn’t surprised, I knew she was gonna sign with Bellator because I knew that it was a place where she would be more comfortable. Now she’s saying she wants to fight me but she had an opportunity to fight me last year. She does a lot of talking but not a lot of signing on the dotted line.

“I have a lot of respect for Cyborg, I feel like she’s had an uphill battle her whole career,” Harrison continued. “She’s another pioneer of the sport and she was basically so good that UFC could no longer ignore her. I respect that, but I’m not afraid of anybody. I don’t have any ill will toward anyone. I just want to fight. I just want to be the best.”

Harrison seems much more receptive when speaking to the media now which, interestingly enough, seems to stem from a piece of advice she once received from fellow former judoka Ronda Rousey.

“That’s the one thing Ronda always told me about MMA,” Harrison said, admitting that she sometimes reads negative comments about her fights on social media. “She was like ‘you need to have thicker skin or you’re going to get eaten alive.’ Because I am a little bit of a sensitive person.”

Would Kayla Harrison be able to beat Cris Cyborg in a fight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.