Tony Ferguson challenges Nate Diaz: “All you do is b*tch out”

UFC lightweight star Tony Ferguson has issued a challenge to Nate Diaz, accusing the fan favorite of “b*tching out.”

Diaz hasn’t fought since November, 2019, when he was stopped by Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight fight. Recently, however, UFC President Dana White divulged that he’s working on a lightweight fight for Diaz. While Diaz has since protested fighting at lightweight, expressing his preference for the 170-pound welterweight division, the good news is that he seems interested in fighting again.

On Wednesday, Diaz took to Twitter where he once again teased a fight at 170. That comment got a quick and fiery response from Ferguson, who opened a door to a fight with the long absent star.

NDA soldier 170 lbs

Come get you some of the real 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/d97Qqunr0I — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 2, 2021

“NDA soldier 170 lbs,” Diaz wrote. “Come get you some of the real.”

“All You Do Is Bitch Out,” Ferguson wrote in response, opening the door to a fight with Diaz at lightweight or welterweight. “You Don’t Want No Squabbles From A Real Fighter. 170lbs or 155lbs… SitDown & STFU Casual.”

Tony Ferguson, while still ranked inside the lightweight top-5, has recently fallen on tough times, having lost his last two fights. The first of those two losses occured in May, when he was battered to a late stoppage in a fight with Justin Gaethje. The second went down in December, when he was out-grappled to a decision loss in a fight with Charles Oliveira. Prior to those losses, Ferguson was on a fantastic 12-fight win-streak, highlighted by wins over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, Rafael dos Anjos, Edson Barboza and Josh Thomson. He’s now 25-5 overall.

Diaz, meanwhile, is now 20-12 overall. Prior to losing to Masvidal, he picked up an impressive decision win over Anthony Pettis. That was his first fight since 2016, when he engaged in a pair of memorable wars with Conor McGregor, winning the first by submission and losing the second by decision.

Would you be interested in a fight between Ferguson and Diaz?