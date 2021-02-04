Tony Ferguson challenges Nate Diaz: “All you do is b*tch out”

UFC lightweight star Tony Ferguson has issued a challenge to Nate Diaz, accusing the fan favorite of “b*tching out.”

Diaz hasn’t fought since November, 2019, when he was stopped by Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight fight. Recently, however, UFC President Dana White divulged that he’s working on a lightweight fight for Diaz. While Diaz has since protested fighting at lightweight, expressing his preference for the 170-pound welterweight division, the good news is that he seems interested in fighting again.

On Wednesday, Diaz took to Twitter where he once again teased a fight at 170. That comment got a quick and fiery response from Ferguson, who opened a door to a fight with the long absent star.

“NDA soldier 170 lbs,” Diaz wrote. “Come get you some of the real.”

“All You Do Is Bitch Out,” Ferguson wrote in response, opening the door to a fight with Diaz at lightweight or welterweight. “You Don’t Want No Squabbles From A Real Fighter. 170lbs or 155lbs… SitDown & STFU Casual.”

Tony Ferguson, while still ranked inside the lightweight top-5, has recently fallen on tough times, having lost his last two fights. The first of those two losses occured in May, when he was battered to a late stoppage in a fight with Justin Gaethje. The second went down in December, when he was out-grappled to a decision loss in a fight with Charles Oliveira. Prior to those losses, Ferguson was on a fantastic 12-fight win-streak, highlighted by wins over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, Rafael dos Anjos, Edson Barboza and Josh Thomson. He’s now 25-5 overall.

Diaz, meanwhile, is now 20-12 overall. Prior to losing to Masvidal, he picked up an impressive decision win over Anthony Pettis. That was his first fight since 2016, when he engaged in a pair of memorable wars with Conor McGregor, winning the first by submission and losing the second by decision.

Would you be interested in a fight between Ferguson and Diaz?

