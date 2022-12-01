Kayla Harrison admits she is “heartbroken” following her first career loss in MMA: “I fell on my face”

PFL sensation Kayla Harrison has opened up on her first loss in mixed martial arts to Larissa Pacheco.

Last week, in the PFL finals, Kayla Harrison lost to Larissa Pacheco. It served as the third time she’s faced her rival as she attempted to become a three-time PFL champion.

In the last few years, Harrison has been built up as the next big thing in women’s mixed martial arts. Unfortunately, Pacheco has had her eyes set on beating Kayla for quite some time.

Many thought it wasn’t possible but the scorecards said differently, with the judges awarding her the victory.

Now, during an interview with Ariel Helwani, the Olympian has opened up on how it all went down.

Kayla Harrison admits feeling "disappointed, heartbroken, sad" and "foolish" after losing. #TheMMAHour "I live my life out loud and I talk a lot of s***. I failed on Friday night. I fell on my face. That’s a hard thing to come to terms with.” ▶️ https://t.co/xKWfoJth2w pic.twitter.com/DXRsxymCNT — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 30, 2022

“I understand anytime you step in the cage, anything can happen. That’s why we have fights, you know? So, no, I’m not shocked. I’m disappointed, heartbroken, sad, and also I feel foolish about all of it at the same time, and there’s a lot of layers to it. I’m sure you understand, but I’m not surprised. I understand that this is why we do what we do.”

Harrison’s big push

“I live my life out loud, and I talk a lot of s**t. You know, I failed on Friday night. I fell on my face, and that’s a hard thing to, it’s hard to come to terms with.”

The redemption storyline is now there for the taking for Kayla Harrison. While the likes of Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg are still there, she clearly still has some work to do.

What it comes down to is the type of challenge she desires.

Do you think Kayla Harrison will stay in PFL? If she decides to leave, will she join UFC or Bellator? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!