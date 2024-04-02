Mark Coleman confirms plans to attend UFC 300 after Max Holloway’s request: “The UFC is bringing me in”

Mark Coleman is officially heading to UFC 300, one day after Max Holloway requested him to be there.

‘Blessed’ is currently slated to meet Justin Gaethje in one of the key fights on the milestone card. The bout will be a rare lightweight appearance for Max Holloway, and he could earn the ceremonial ‘BMF’ title with the win. For those who can remember, there’s typically a special guest of honor, who hands out that title.

At UFC 244 in 2019, Dwayne Johnson gifted the title to Jorge Masvidal after defeating Nate Diaz. Four years later, it was ‘Gamebred’ who handed Justin Gaethje the gold after knocking out Dustin Poirier. Earlier this week, Max Holloway called for former heavyweight champion Mark Coleman to hand out the title later this month.

‘The Hammer’ has been in the headlines recently, for saving his parents from a devastating house fire last month. Mark Coleman then spent days in the hospital recovering but is back on the mend. The former champion is already back in the gym and has been seen working out with Matt Brown in recent weeks. Now, he will be heading to UFC 300.

Mark Coleman himself broke the news on social media earlier today. As of now, it’s not clear if the former UFC heavyweight champion will have a role in Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje. Still, it’s clear that ‘Blessed’ likely played some sort of role in getting Coleman to the milestone card.

RELATED: RAQUEL PENNINGTON EXPLAINS WHY IT’S “NOT FAIR” THAT KAYLA HARRISON COULD FIGHT HER AFTER UFC 300

Mark Coleman confirms UFC 300 appearance after Max Holloway’s request

“I’m so excited today. The Ufc is bringing me in giving me and my daughters tickets to the biggest show ever Ufc 300 in Las Vegas so stoked let’s go the BMF belt that’s the one I’m excited about The main event is huge as well. The whole card is sick. See you there . What a great day to be alive be the best version of yourself you can be you never know when you’re gonna need it.” – Mark Coleman’s Instagram post read earlier today.

Mark Coleman is absolutely correct about UFC 300 being a phenomenal card. Beyond Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje, the card features other incredible matchups including Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, and Zhang Weli vs. Yan Xiaonan. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is set to face Arman Tsarukyan as well, with middleweight prospect Bo Nickal set to open the main card.

What do you make of this news involving former UFC champion Mark Coleman? Are you excited for Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje? Who do you think will walk away with ‘BMF’ gold?