Diego Sanchez says he will be enrolling in a Professional Athletes Brain Health Study

Diego Sanchez has announced that he will be enrolling in a Professional Athletes Brain Health Study in association with the UFC.

Over the course of the last few days, Sanchez has been in the headlines for his relationship with controversial coach Joshua Fabia. The latter has been accused of warping the mind of Sanchez in recent months with many MMA figures speaking out about it after Diego was released from his UFC contract.

Now, during a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the veteran has revealed that he’s back in talks with the promotion – but not for a fight.

“We’re talking, man,” Sanchez said. “We’re going to do some studies and get myself and my mental health and everything documented by the doctors at the Cleveland Health Clinic and a couple other places that they’re going to pay for me to go to. We’re going to see how that goes, and then we’re going to get a second opinion.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Fighting

Sanchez didn’t have the worst end to his UFC run that many expected him to have in terms of results, but it’s still been clear for a while now that he’s not quite been at the same level he once was inside the Octagon.

The fact that he’s planning on enrolling in this study certainly feels like a positive step in the right direction, but the one thing most fans hope is that he decides it’s not worth stepping back into the cage to fight again.

Whether or not Sanchez thinks differently, however, remains to be seen.

Do you think Diego Sanchez needs to cut ties with Joshua Fabia immediately? If not, what do you think it is that he can bring to the table for Sanchez? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!