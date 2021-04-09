Curtis Millender replaces David Michaud, meets Rory MacDonald at PFL 2021, Week 2

Curtis Millender is getting a big opportunity.

Originally, UFC veteran and former Bellator champion, Rory MacDonald was set to make his PFL debut against David Michaud. Yet, Michaud revealed he can no longer compete due to a heart disorder. But, according to MMAJunkie, UFC and Bellator veteran, Curtis Millender has agreed to step up on short notice to battle MacDonald on April 29.

Millender is coming off a decision loss to Sabah Homasi at Bellator 243. He is just 1-3 in his last four with his lone win being over Moses Murrietta, with the other two losses to Belal Muhammad and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. The 33-year-old started his UFC career 3-0 but after back-to-back losses he was shockingly released. In his career, he holds notable wins over Kevin Holland, Max Griffin, Thiago Alves, and Siyar Bahadurzada among others.

Rory MacDonald, meanwhile, signed with the PFL after he lost a decision to Douglas Lima in the finals of the Bellator welterweight grand prix. He also lost his welterweight title after defending the strap only once and retained it another with a draw against Jon Fitch. In his career, MacDonald has beaten the likes of Tyron Woodley, Douglas Lima, Demian Maia, B.J. Penn, and Nate Diaz among others.

This fight against Millender on April 29, will also be MacDonald’s first since October of 2019 after PFL didn’t have a 2020 season.

With Curtis Millender now fighting Rory MacDonald, the card is as follows:

Main Card

Rory MacDonald vs. Curtis Millender

Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Ponet

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Tom Lawlor

Chris Camozzi vs. Emiliano Sordi

Prelims

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino

Vinny Magalhaes vs. Jordan Young

Cezar Ferreira vs. Nick Roehrick

Aleksei Kunchenko vs. Gleison Tibau

Nikolay Aleksakhin vs. Sadibou Sy

Marthin Hamlet vs. Dan Spohn

Who do you think will win, Rory MacDonald or Curtis Millender?