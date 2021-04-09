Vicente Luque explains why he will never fight Gilbert Burns

Vicente Luque and Gilbert Burns are both top-six welterweights, yet the two will never fight one another.

Burns and Luque have been teammates and friends for years. Burns is coming off a TKO loss to his former teammate in Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title and will face Stephen Thomson at UFC 264. It’s a very intriguing matchup and Luque says he’s eager to see Burns face “Wonderboy” and he plans to help Burns out as much as possible.

“It is crazy because I just fought a guy he fought and now it will be the other way around. This is why we always help each other,” Luque said to BJPENN.com. “I’ve fought Wonderboy and knows how he moves in there, so I will let Gilbert know everything I can for him to get the win. I will help him with whatever he needs and I think it is a good matchup for Gilbert.”

If Burns wins, he likely could be a win away from a title shot. Vicente Luque, meanwhile, is hoping to face Colby Covington next time out. If Luque does get that fight or another top contender, the teammates would be both within striking distance of the title. However, Luque makes it clear the two will never fight one another, even if one becomes the champ before the other.

“We have already said we won’t fight each other. We are more than friends, we are brothers,” Luque said. “Our families are super close and we have a relationship that is different than most teammates. We will figure something out. Both of us want to be champions and that is what we will work for. We both want each other to be champions. For now, there are many other guys we can fight.”

As Luque says, there are other guys the two can fight, but that will slowly start to diminish as the two make their way up the ranks.

What do you make of Vicente Luque saying he will never fight Gilbert Burns?