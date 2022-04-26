Martyn Ford vs. The Iranian Hulk boxing match cancelled: “He just hides and runs away”

It was to be Martyn Ford vs The Iranian Hulk on April 2nd, 2022 at the O2 Arena in London, England. The boxing match was postponed to Saturday, April 30th and has now been cancelled just days before the show.

Promoters took to social media with the news:

“Boxstar are regrettably postponing the planned event on April 30.To lose such a big (in every sense of the word) main event has understandably been a blow to the event and to the fans. Due to this, rather than pushing ahead with the April 30, we have instead made the difficult decision to postpone the event. Anyone who has bought tickets for the April 30 show will be contacted about refunds.”

Sajad Gharibi, ‘The Iranian Hulk’ is speaking out about the cancellation, saying:

“I heard Ford doesn’t want to fight, it is not me, not any other fighters. I never cancelled any fight between us but he doesn’t want see me again! It is against the contract and my legal team have started looking at it. Actually ‘pretty boy’ can’t even fight, he just hides and runs away, he must have a permission from a woman first. I can’t believe an opponent like him, it’s shameful. This victory isn’t an honor for me, it’s a century joke not a century fight.”

Martin Ford, made the following statement:

“This is a statement I didn’t want to have to release but unfortunately my fight is going to be postponed. I don’t want to go down the route of talking about it; too much time and energy has been wasted. For me, personally, I’m still training hard, there will be a debut, there will be a fight, I’m just not 100 percent sure who, when or why, but it will happen.”

There is no word wether the match will be rescheduled again or if it just wasn’t mean to be. Are you disappointed that the boxing match between The Iranian Hulk and Martyn Ford has been called off?