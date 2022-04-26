Quinton Jackson praises “very entertaining” Paul brothers: “It seems like they resuscitated boxing”

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has praised Jake Paul and Logan Paul for what they’ve helped bring to combat sports.

Over the course of the last few years we’ve seen the rise of the Paul brothers in boxing, pro wrestling and, to a certain extent, mixed martial arts. Their main focus has been on the squared circle with the pair fighting a string of big names between them, most notably Floyd Mayweather and Tyron Woodley.

While many respect what they’ve been able to bring to the game, there has also been a great deal of criticism directed at both brothers for the way in which they’ve been able to vault to the top – especially with regards to Jake Paul.

Rampage Jackson, who knows a thing or two about making some noise in this business, had some thoughts on their success during a recent chat with SCMP MMA.

“I don’t think about them but I think that they are very entertaining. It seems like they resuscitated boxing. With all due respect to all the boxers even though I’m MMA all day, I represent MMA and we got a war against boxers right now, I don’t hate boxers or the sport of boxing. I think boxing is a great craft that I’ve been trading for 15 or more years now. Once Mike Tyson left boxing wasn’t exciting anymore,” Jackson said.

Jackson has talked about the possibility of getting into boxing himself, potentially against legendary former champion Shannon Briggs.

