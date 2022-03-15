Henry Cejudo is glad Brandon Moreno left his “fat slob” of a coach: “He is nothing but a damn big fat burrito!”

Henry Cejudo had some harsh comments for Brandon Moreno’s old coach.

Recently, it was revealed Moreno left his longtime gym and will now train under James Krause. It’s an intriguing move as it comes after Moreno lost his flyweight belt to Deiveson Figueiredo in the trilogy. For Cejudo, he says it’s about time the Mexican left his team and coach.

Welcome to team Ce-Judas @theassassinbaby departs home gym in Mexico and leaves his fat butterball disguising coach. Who’s the Judas now @raul_entram ? #triplecandschmoshow @betonline_ag New show link in my bio 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/cVf7ZDTd45 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 15, 2022

“I think he’s doing the right thing because Deiveson Figueiredo is getting better, he made that transition,” Cejudo said on the Triple C & The Schmo show. “Brandon Moreno has to do what’s best for him, if he has to leave him, as you said captain, you’re not the only coach he doesn’t like. I’m glad he got rid of that fat slob that said a bunch of s**t about us. He is nothing but a damn big fat burrito.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Cejudo take a shot at Moreno and his team, as the two no longer see eye-to-eye. Cejudo and Moreno were once training partners but after the Mexican went to Joseph Benavidez on TUF, Henry was visibly upset.

Moreno, meanwhile, was mad his friend and mentor didn’t pick him first and after that, Moreno trained with Benavidez in preparation for his bout against ‘Triple C’. In the lead-up to the fight Henry Cejudo said Brandon Moreno was the reason their relationship soured.

“Am I the enemy here, dude?” Cejudo told ESPN before UFC 270. “It was an accident, what happened at TUF. It wasn’t meant to be like that. But what he did? Okay. The gloves come off.”

With the two not liking one another it will only add to the hype of a potential fourth fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno with Cejudo back in the champ’s corner.

What do you make of Henry Cejudo taking a shot at Brandon Moreno?