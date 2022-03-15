Brendan Schaub rips Paulo Costa for his praise of Russian leader Vladimir Putin: “You don’t know what the f**k you’re talking about”

MMA analyst Brendan Schaub has ripped into Paulo Costa after the Brazilian praised Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Over the course of the last few weeks we’ve seen a lot of MMA fighters weigh in on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. While the majority have sympathy for the Ukrainians and what they’re going through, others fall into a different line of thinking.

That includes UFC middleweight Paulo Costa who, in a since-deleted tweet, said the following about Vladimir Putin.

“Vladimir Putin Putin is not a weak leader like Biden or Macron. He’s a former military man who has already been stabbed in the belly and survived. He is another level of world leader. Do you know another Leader who has the same characteristics past?”

In response, Brendan Schaub questioned the logic of the former 185-pound title challenger when reacting to BJPENN.com’s article on the matter.

“Listen, for some of these MMA guys when they talk about politics, I wish you didn’t. If you knew the horrible s***, just turn on the news, they’re killing pregnant women and innocent children. Bombing daycare centers, bombing hospitals. Paulo Costa, you don’t know what the f*** you’re talking about. You have no clue, dude. To tweet something like that you’ve got to be a god damn moron. A f***ing moron. But again, do you have any idea what you’re talking about? Co-signing Putin? Just pick up a god damn book, man.”

Costa hasn’t fought in the Octagon since losing a light heavyweight bout to Marvin Vettori last October.

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub regarding the comments made by Paulo Costa? Is there a chance we’ll see Costa get back into a UFC cage before the end of the year? If not, what’s next for him? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!