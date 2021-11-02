Just Scrap Radio Ep. 57 with Billy Quarantillo, Chris Curtis, Jordan Williams, and Ode Osbourne

The 57th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 268.

We’re first joined by UFC featherweight, Billy Quarantillo (2:33). Next, UFC middleweight Chris Curtis (16:10) stops by. UFC welterweight, Jordan Williams (32:52) then comes on. Closing out the program is UFC flyweight, Ode Osbourne (46:25).

Billy Quarantillo opens up the show to preview his UFC 268 main card fight against the 14th-ranked featherweight in Shane Burgos. Quarantillo talks about getting the chance to fight in Madison Square Garden after growing up in Buffalo, New York. He then touches on the big chance he is getting to fight a ranked opponent and he talks about what a win would do for him.

Chris Curtis then comes on to preview his UFC 268 fight against Phil Hawes. Chris talks about taking the fight a few weeks back and how Sean Strickland calling the matchmakers helped him keep his UFC contract. He also touches on his run to the UFC and whether or not he thought this would ever happen.

Jordan Williams joins the program to discuss his UFC 268 fight against Ian Garry. Jordan knows many people are overlooking him and thinking he is getting brought into lose as Garry is this hot prospect from Ireland but Williams believes he will pull off the upset. He talks about training and what a win over Garry does for him.

Ode Osbourne closes out the show to discuss his UFC 268 fight against CJ Vergara. Ode talks about his last fight and the controversial stoppage, he also touches on him going full-time in MMA and training camps to Las Vegas. Ode also believes this is do-or-die for his UFC career.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher