Dan Hardy recalls Herb Dean incident on Fight Island: “We had a back and forth conversation”

Former UFC commentator Dan Hardy recalled the Herb Dean incident on Fight Island, saying that “we had a back and forth conversation.”

On Fight Island in July 2020, there was a lightweight bout between Francisco Trinaldo and Jai Herbert that had a very controversial ending. Trinaldo landed a massive punch on Herbert that appeared to knock him out, but Dean did not wave off the fight and allowed Trinaldo to land extra punches on the ground despite his opponent being knocked out. Hardy, who was working as the UFC commentator that night, got into a verbal altercation with Dean. Some believe this incident is the reason why the UFC let go of Hardy.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s The MMA Hour, Hardy recalled the incident with Dean. As far as Hardy goes, it was Dean who was the one who approached him after the fight. Although we don’t know everything that was said, Hardy admits a conversation was had. Not long later, and “The Outlaw” was out of the UFC. He recalled what happened that night.

“As soon as the fight was over, I am now in my spot in the broadcast, I’ve finished commentating the fight, I’ve taken off my headset so I can turn around and face the camera to interview Trinaldo, because this was the social distancing interviews. So I’m still behind my desk. As I’m standing up, I notice that Herb Dean’s walking out of the cage and coming over to me. And Herb doesn’t move particularly quick, and he was moving quick. He was walking to my desk with a pace. So I’m not going to turn my back on him, of course, so I take my headset off, and I mute it, so you can’t hear what’s going on in the broadcast. And we had a back and forth conversation,” Hardy said.

Do you think the UFC should have given Dan Hardy another chance after the Herb Dean incident or was the promotion right to release him?