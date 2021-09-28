Just Scrap Radio Ep. 52 with Johnny Walker, Jared Gordon, and Joe Solecki

The 52nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 38.

We’re first joined by one-half of the main event and the current 10th-ranked light heavyweight, Johnny Walker (1:34). Next, UFC lightweight, Jared Gordon (12:06) joins the program. Closing out the show is UFC lightweight, Joe Solecki (28:53).

Johnny Walker opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 38 main event scrap against Thiago Santos. Johnny talks about the injury he suffered back in March that forced him out of his fight against Jimmy Crute and the recovery. He then touches on his camp at SBG Ireland and preparing for his first UFC main event. Walker also talks about having to fight fellow countrymen but he felt this was the fight to make. He then reveals what a win over Thiago does for him and puts him in the division.

Jared Gordon then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 38 fight against Joe Solecki. Jared talks about missing weight in his last fight and the UFC forcing him to move back up to 155lbs. He then talks about the matchup against Solecki and what a win over the prospect does for him. Gordon also discusses training at Sanford MMA and how much better he has gotten since making the move to Florida.

Joe Solecki closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 38 fight against Jared Gordon. Joe talks about this fight and whether or not this opponent surprised him as he’s coming off a big win over Jim Miller. Solecki also reveals he signed a new UFC deal. He then touches on what a win over Gordon does for him in the stacked lightweight division. Solecki also talks about his coach, John Salter’s loss to Gegard Mousasi in Bellator for the belt and where Salter goes from here.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

