Anderson Silva saddened following ‘little brother’ Jon Jones’ recent arrest

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva says he is saddened following his ‘little brother Jon Jones’s recent arrest in Las Vegas.

Jones was arrested last week in Las Vegas, hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame “Fight Wing” for his 2013 “Fight of the Year” war against Alexander Gustafsson. Not long after Jones was inducted into the HOF, it was revealed that the MMA legend had been arrested and charged with several offenses, including battery domestic violence. This is far from the first time that Jones has gotten in trouble with the law and, sadly, likely not the last time either. This latest arrest has generated all sorts of reactions from the MMA community, and Silva was one of the fighters who had something to say about Jones.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour, Silva admitted that he was “sad” to hear about Jones being arrested because he considered “Bones” to be like his own little brother.

“I don’t know what happened with Jon Jones but I feel sad because I feel Jon Jones is my little brother,” Silva said (h/t MMAjunkie.com). “I (say) this to my manager all the time. Jon Jones don’t need that. He’s an amazing person. I feel sad. It’s tough for me to be talking about Jon Jones, you know?”

It will be interesting to see what happens to Jones following this latest arrest, but regardless of what the outcome is, it’s just another disappointing piece of news from Jones. For as good as he is when he’s inside the cage, he he makes some very bad decisions outside of it, and it will be interesting to see what happens to him this time around.

Did you have a similar reaction to Anderson Silva after hearing about the latest Jon Jones arrest?