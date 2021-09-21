Justin Gaethje takes aim at “b*tch” Kevin Lee: “That knockout against Gillespie was the worst thing that could’ve happened to him”

Justin Gaethje took aim at “b*tch” Kevin Lee, saying “that knockout against Gillespie was the worst thing that could’ve happened to him.”

Gaethje was recently a guest of UFC Unfiltered and he was asked his thoughts on the rest of the lightweight division. When asked about UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira’s current win streak, Geathje criticized the Brazilian for what he perceives to be a soft schedule of competition. Outside of Tony Ferguson, according to Gaethje, Oliveira didn’t have any good wins during his win streak before he fought Michael Chandler for the vacant title at UFC 262. Well, he says, Lee was a pretty good win too — with a caveat.

“That was a good one. That was alright. Kevin Lee’s a bitch. Sorry. Sorry, Kevin,” Gaethje said (via MMANews).

When asked to clarify his comments about Lee, Gaethje reaffirmed what he said. According to “The Highlight,” he believes that Lee’s head-kick KO win over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244 two years ago was the worst thing to happen to him. As far as Gaethje goes, Lee is a grappling-based fighter and having him score such an amazing KO was the worst thing that could have happened to him because he has gotten away from what makes him effective.

“No, I think he’s a bitch,” Gaetghje said. “I mean, he’s got skills. That knockout against (Gregor) Gillespie was the worst thing that could’ve happened to him because he doesn’t knock people out. He needs to win a certain way, and that’s by controlling everything, which is the grappling, and getting it to the fence, and getting it to the ground. I don’t want to knock a guy when he’s down; he just lost. He moved up weight classes. It doesn’t matter.”

