Rafael Fiziev reveals encounter with Kevin Lee in Las Vegas

UFC lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev revealed that he recently had a chance encounter with welterweight Kevin Lee in Las Vegas.

Fiziev has been trying to get a ranked opponent ever since he knocked out Renato Moicano last December, and one of the fighters with who he was trying to get a fight was Lee. In fact, Fiziev even made several hilarious callouts on his social media in order to get Lee to fight him, but eventually, Lee decided that he is moving up to welterweight and fighting Sean Brady. Fiziev, meanwhile, does not have an opponent yet despite the fact that Moicano, the man who he knocked out, just had a fight himself a few weeks ago.

Speaking to John Hyun Ko of South China Morning Post, Fiziev gave an update on where things stand with Lee. According to “Ataman,” he actually ran into Lee when he was in Las Vegas one time and “The Motown Phenom” apparently had nothing to say to him in return.

“I saw him one time and I said, ‘Wow, Kevin hey, my bro.’ And he didn’t say anything (in return). Yeah, I saw him in (Thailand at Tiger Muay Thai, where both used to train). He’s a cool guy. He talked good with everyone in the gym. Nice person, you know,” Fiziev said. “But maybe he’s angry at me because I invited him to fight. I don’t know, but when I invite him and he doesn’t say anything, this is like love. I love him, and sometimes we love a woman and this woman doesn’t love us, and we try to do something. You know how it is? I feel bad because he didn’t say anything.”

Fiziev (9-1) is 3-1 overall in the UFC and he is currently riding a three-fight win streak.

