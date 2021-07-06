Mariya Agapova defended by manager after Maryna Moroz accuses her of being a junkie

MMA manager Alex Davis defended his client — UFC women’s flyweight Mariya Agapova — after Maryna Moroz accused her of being a junkie.

Moroz recently revealed the bombshell comments about her former training partner at American Top Team in Agapova, as Moroz accused Agapova of threatening behaviour at the gym and said that she was a drug addict. Agapova is no longer training at American Top Team and is at MMA Masters now, and Moroz says it’s because of her personal issues.

Responding to the allegations, Agapova’s manager spoke to MMAFighting.com and denied that she is a drug addict, though he admitted that she has dealt with internal struggles.

“(Agapova) went through some difficult moments. She was all alone (in the United States), but now she’s been through therapy, she’s much better and she’s already training for a fight. It had nothing to do with drugs. Absolutely nothing,” Davis said.

“This is Mariya’s private life that we’re not going to make an issue to make her private life public. She came to the states from Kazakhstan, she went through some difficult moments, she had some crises, she got therapy, she’s doing very, very well now. She’s already training for a fight. There’s no drugs. It has nothing to do with it.”

Agapova (9-2) made her UFC debut in 2020 with a first-round submission win over Hannah Cifers. She was then a monster favorite to defeat Shana Dobson in her second UFC fight but lost after she gassed out and was finished in one of the biggest upsets of all time according to the betting odds. That fight was last summer and we haven’t seen Agapova back in the cage yet, so it will be interesting to see what she looks like in her return.

