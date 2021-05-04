Just Scrap Radio Ep. 36 with Michelle Waterson, Geoff Neal, Diego Ferreira, Patrick Mix, and Maurice Greene

The 36th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 26 and Bellator 258.

We’re first joined by UFC Vegas 26 headliner and ninth-ranked strawweight, Michelle Waterson (2:56). Next, 10th-ranked welterweight, Geoff Neal (14:32) comes on. 12th-ranked lightweight, Diego Ferreira joins the show (30:30). Then, second-ranked Bellator bantamweight, Patrick Mix (45:40) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC heavyweight, Maurice Greene (1:03:26).

Michelle Waterson opens up the show to preview her UFC Vegas 26 fight against Marina Rodriguez. Waterson talks about how the fight came to be and revealed the scrap will take place at flyweight. “The Karate Hottie” also touches on the strawweight division and where a win may put her. She also talks about being able to headline her fourth UFC event.

Geoff Neal then comes on to preview his short-notice UFC Vegas 26 fight against Neil Magny. Neal touches on his last loss to Stephen Thompson and what he learned from it. The Fortis MMA fighter also says this is a fight he wanted due to them being booked previously and Geoff expecting to finish Magny. He also talks about the state of the welterweight division and his teammates, Uriah Hall’s fight against Chris Weidman at UFC 261.

Diego Ferreira joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 26 fight against Gregor Gillespie. The Fortis MMA product talks about how this short notice fight came to be and why he’s intrigued to face a fighter like Gillespie.

Patrick Mix joins the program to preview his Bellator 258 fight against UFC veteran, Albert Morales. Patrick discusses James Gallagher pulling out of the fight and how he had a feeling the Irishman wouldn’t end up making it to fight night. Mix touches on whether or not he wants to rebook that fight. And, whether or not he thinks a win on Friday gets him a title shot.

Maurice Greene closes out the show previewing his UFC Vegas 26 scrap against Marcos Rogerio de Lima. Greene touches on his last loss to Greg Hardy and how he expects to be rebound this time. He also talks about TUF coming back.

a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

