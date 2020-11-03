Video | Uriah Hall apologizes to Anderson Silva after scoring stoppage win

Uriah Hall apologized to Anderson Silva in the moments after their fight concluded.

Hall stepped into the cage with Silva, widely regarded as one of the best fighters ever, in the main event of UFC Vegas 12 last Saturday. The bout was widely expected to be the last of Silva’s UFC career.

Ahead of the fight, Hall made no secret of his admiration for Silva, and after knocking the legend out in the fourth round, he actually apologized to him.

See this touching moment between the two middleweights below:

“I love you,” an emotional Hall could be heard telling Silva. “I’m so sorry.”

Speaking at the UFC Vegas 12 post-fight press conference, Hall shed some light on this emotional moment with his idol.

“After the fight we shared a moment,” Hall said (via MMA Fighting). “It’s a very honorable moment for a lot of martial artists that are out there would see and understand. I’d say probably two-thirds of the people who are watching this will never understand that and that’s fine, but the fact that a guy like that took me from a younger youth saying, ‘Oh I can be creative like that. I can potentially train like that’ to stepping in front of them and competing against them and beating them, it was an incredible moment.

“I fought that moment for a while, I mean I fought the emotions leading up to this fight, so right then and there I just had to let it all go,” Hall added.

He also gave Silva his respect in a post-fight post to Instagram.

What do you think of this touching moment between Uriah Hall and Anderson Silva?