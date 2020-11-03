Video | Uriah Hall apologizes to Anderson Silva after scoring stoppage win

Uriah Hall apologized to Anderson Silva in the moments after their fight concluded.
Hall stepped into the cage with Silva, widely regarded as one of the best fighters ever, in the main event of UFC Vegas 12 last Saturday. The bout was widely expected to be the last of Silva’s UFC career.
Ahead of the fight, Hall made no secret of his admiration for Silva, and after knocking the legend out in the fourth round, he actually apologized to him.
“I love you… I’m so sorry.”
“I love you,” an emotional Hall could be heard telling Silva. “I’m so sorry.”
Speaking at the UFC Vegas 12 post-fight press conference, Hall shed some light on this emotional moment with his idol.
“After the fight we shared a moment,” Hall said (via MMA Fighting). “It’s a very honorable moment for a lot of martial artists that are out there would see and understand. I’d say probably two-thirds of the people who are watching this will never understand that and that’s fine, but the fact that a guy like that took me from a younger youth saying, ‘Oh I can be creative like that. I can potentially train like that’ to stepping in front of them and competing against them and beating them, it was an incredible moment.
“I fought that moment for a while, I mean I fought the emotions leading up to this fight, so right then and there I just had to let it all go,” Hall added.
He also gave Silva his respect in a post-fight post to Instagram.
Dreams do come true .. can’t begin to tell the emotions leading up to this fight. To grow up watching this man idolizing him mimicking him and having so much respect towards him. To separate the emotions of going up against my idol is truly a remarkable feeling. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity we shared in the octagon although it was not my best performance because It was the hardest thing I ever had to do . I’ll savor every moment thank you @spiderandersonsilva for not only being an inspiration to me and a lot of others but for how you carried yourself in and outside of the octagon you are a true legend no one can take that away 🙏🏾
