Petr Yan fires back at Conor McGregor commenting on his boxing

Conor McGregor is willing to get into a verbal back-and-forth with just about anyone – including UFC interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

After seeing a top 5 list of the best boxers in the UFC made by a fan on Twitter, “The Notorious” didn’t take kindly to his position at No. 3. McGregor found himself sandwiched between former opponents, Jose Aldo and Nate Diaz at No. 4 and 5, with Max Holloway and Yan ahead of him at No. 2 and 1.

The Irishman boasted about, in his opinion, outboxing three of his fellow four – Holloway being another one of his past adversaries. He finished his response by giving Petr Yan some props only to point out that he believes he’d have his way against him as well.

Conor, we all know that you like to talk, but let’s get straight to the point if you really want to box or to fight, I don’t care about the weight or the ruleset. I bet you won’t show up @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/EJN2AbQQ32 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) November 12, 2021

“Conor, we all know that you like to talk, but let’s get straight to the point if you really want to box or to fight, I don’t care about the weight or the ruleset,” Yan tweeted. “I bet you won’t show up @TheNotoriousMMA”

The likelihood of the former featherweight turned lightweight in McGregor meeting “No Mercy” in the octagon is slim to none at this or any point. After suffering a broken leg in his last time out against Dustin Poirier in July, McGregor heals up as he’s 1-3 in his last four dating back to 2016.

As for Russia’s Yan, on the other hand, the 28-year old has been virtually unstoppable under the UFC banner going 8-1 with undisputed and interim titles to his name. Yan’s lone defeat came in March at UFC 259 when looking to defend against Aljamain Sterling – a fourth-round illegal knee to a grounded opponent leading to Yan’s disqualification.

At UFC 267 two weeks ago in Abu Dhabi, Yan regained gold – this time of the interim variation when defeating Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision in an instant classic.