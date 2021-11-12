Conor McGregor discusses the boxing abilities of Petr Yan: “I like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho.”

Conor McGregor commended the boxing abilities of Petr Yan, but added that there’s no one even remotely close to his boxing in the UFC.

The former two-division UFC champion, McGregor (22-6 MMA), resurfaced on Twitter this afternoon and decided to put Jorge Masvidal on blast for pulling out of his fight with Leon Edwards.

“It’s also Jorge Masvadal’s birthday, but he’s a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon. F*ck your ‘injury’ You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The f*ck was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf!” – McGregor tweeted.

‘Notorious’ then shifted his attention to “best boxer in the UFC”, this after a fight fan shared a ‘Top-five boxers in the UFC’ list that ranked as follows:

Petr Yan Max Holloway Conor McGregor Jose Aldo Nate Diaz

Although McGregor was willing to give the reigning interim bantamweight champion in Petr Yan some props, he added that there’s no one even remotely close to his boxing in the UFC.

I outboxed 3 guys on this list! There’s no one even remotely close to my boxing in the ufc. Even Dustin only got shots off post the leg damage. Everyone has been pucked around by me if we are going off boxing. Yan is good tho, i like his style. I’d rip him up in that shell tho. https://t.co/kjB61gqFGX — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

Conor McGregor is currently on the sidelines after suffering a broken leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier back at UFC 264 in July. The former two-division UFC champion was recently seen working the pads for the first time in months just last week (see that here).

Meanwhile, Petr Yan (16-2 MMA) most recently competed two weekends ago at UFC 267, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen.

Do you think Conor McGregor is a better boxer when compared to reigning UFC interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan?