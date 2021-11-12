Report | Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant estimated to have done 800,000 pay-per-view buys

The recent boxing event featuring Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant is estimated to have done 800,000 pay-per-view buys.

Boxing reporter Keith Idec shared the news on his social media about the pay-per-view buy rate for the recent Alvarez vs. Plant show. According to Idec’s sources, the show did 800,000 buys in the United States. Take a look at the report from the scribe below.

Been informed that the Canelo-Plant PPV show is on track to reach 800,000 buys. That includes only domestic buys in the U.S., but from all platforms (cable, satellite & digital). #CaneloPlant — Keith Idec (@Idecboxing) November 11, 2021

The Alvarez vs. Plant fight turned out to be an entertaining battle that Alvarez eventually won in the 11th round by stoppage after he dropped Plant twice. Up until the later rounds, Plant actually had quite a good showing in the fight as he proved that he belonged in the ring with someone as talented as Alvarez is. However, once again it was Alvarez who showed that he is just extremely difficult to beat as he took the fight into the deep waters and then found a way to drown out Plant with the late knockout blow.

If these numbers show anything, it’s that there is 1) still an appetite for big boxing events among fans and 2) that Alvarez is still one of the biggest draws in the sport. The fact that he was able to sell 800,000 pay-per-views is very impressive in this day and age where it is much more difficult to sell PPVs for a number of different reasons. Either way, this PPV sold big numbers, and it’s clear when you see these kinds of numbers why MMA fighters such as Kamaru Usman are interested in fighting Alvarez in the ring.

