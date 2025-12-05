Payton Talbott believes beating Henry Cejudo at UFC 323 proves he ‘belongs’ with bantamweight elite

By Cole Shelton - December 5, 2025
Payton Talbott, UFC 317, MMA

Payton Talbott wants to prove he belongs with the very best after UFC 323.

Talbott is set to take on former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo in a pivotal fight at bantamweight. It’s Cejudo’s retirement fight, while Talbott is looking to enter the rankings.

Heading into the bout, Talbott is a sizable betting favorite, and he has confidence he will get his hand raised. He also knows that beating Cejudo will help cement himself as a true contender at 135lbs.

“It would just mean that I belong up there with the highest-level athletes as well as future Hall of Famers. I think it would just solidify the fact that I am amongst the top-10 in the world at my weight class,” Talbott said to DAZN News.

Talbott could be a top-10 bantamweight with a win. Which means he could very well be only a couple of wins away from a title shot.

Payton Talbott is eager to prove he belongs

Although Payton Talbott is honored to be Henry Cejudo’s final opponent, he knows it will be a tough test for him. But, he knows it’s the fight the UFC wanted to help push him with a win.

“I don’t think it was either of us calling each other out, I personally was like, ‘I will fight Henry, but if there’s anybody else’. I went through countless names before his, I think it was the UFC wanting to push it.

“And I think it’s just one of those things, it’s like old gen versus new gen. That always sells. And it’s entertaining to watch. The whole narrative with me and the wrestling, it’s just another opportunity to prove that I can hang with all of these guys.”

Talbott is 10-1 as a pro and is coming off a decision win over Felipe Lima back in June. Before that, he suffered a massive upset back in January as he dropped a decision to Raoni Barcelos.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Payton Talbott

