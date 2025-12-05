Nate Diaz trolls Ryan Garcia after boxing star calls to train with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan

By Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025
Nate Diaz appears at a UFC event, opposite Ryan Garcia in the boxing ring

Ryan Garcia is interested in teaming up with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan, and former UFC superstar Nate Diaz wasn’t having it.

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov unintentionally created a popular meme when he repeatedly called for athletes to ‘train for 2-3 years in Dagestan’ to get in peak shape. Daniel Cormier’s wrestling understudies, and UFC fighters like Belal Muhammad, have benefited from working as Nurmagomedov’s understudies.

Boxing star Ryan Garcia is an avid supporter of MMA fighters and has attended numerous events. Despite not having any professional MMA experience, Garcia isn’t afraid to test his boxing skills against top UFC fighters like Sean O’Malley.

Garcia recently called to link up with Nurmagomedov in a humorous way online.

Ryan Garcia and Khabib Nurmagomedov tease Dagestan collab, Nate Diaz responds

In a recent Instagram post, Garcia used the ‘2-3 years in Dagestan’ meme to his advantage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Garcia (@kingryan)

“Just give me 2-3 years [LAUGHS] [Khabib Nurmagomedov],” Garcia posted.

It didn’t take long for Nurmagomedov to respond as he seemingly invited Garcia to train with his team.

“Hahaha come to Dagestan 1 years [LAUGHS],” Nurmagomedov responded to Garcia.

Despite Garcia and Nurmagomedov’s pleasantries, Diaz entered the comments with a brutal response.

“Aw s— you turned gay bruh,” Diaz taunted Garcia.

Diaz and Nurmagomedov have a long, checkered history outside of the Octagon. Their teams have squabbled cageside at numerous UFC events and have traded barbs online.

Diaz parted ways with the UFC following a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. He’s boxed twice since leaving the UFC, losing to Jake Paul and getting his first-career boxing win over Jorge Masvidal last year.

Despite the innocuous Dagestan meme, Diaz continues to take every opportunity to jab at Dagestani fighters. Don’t expect tensions to alleviate anytime soon between Diaz, Nurmagomedov, and their teams.

Meanwhile, Garcia is expected to return to the ring next year following a unanimous decision loss to Rolando Romero in May.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

