Henry Cejudo confirms Payton Talbott bout at UFC 323 is his retirement fight: ‘This is it’

Henry Cejudo confirmed his UFC 323 fight will be his retirement bout.

Cejudo is set to take on surging bantamweight contender Payton Talbott at UFC 323 on Dec. 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a step-up in competition for Talbott, who will be looking to make a name off of the former two-division UFC champ. Ahead of the bout, while on the LFA 220 broadcast, Cejudo confirmed this would be it.

“I’m fighting Payton Talbott, a young buck, he’s about 5’10”, a young buck. It’s my last fight, whatever the UFC wants to give me. I love it when the lights are bright. Give me the best you’ve got, bro. End me with a bang,” Cejudo said on the LFA 220 broadcast on Saturday.

When asked again if he meant it and this would be it, Cejudo confirmed his plans to retire following the bout, no matter the outcome.

“This is it, man. I fell in love with business, I do a lot, and I have two kids. They’re growing up,” Cejudo added. “I don’t like cutting weight, raising kids, the whole 9, I like being there. I fell in love with real estate, marketing, the whole 9. I’m making such a great living doing it that it’s time to just ‘Peace out.'”

Henry Cejudo is proud of his UFC career

With this being his final fight, Henry Cejudo plans to put on a show and have an exciting bout for his final one.

Cejudo, meanwhile, is happy with what he accomplished in his career, from winning two belts and becoming a star in the promotion.

“The fact that I was able to save a whole division, I feel like I did a great job. I was hated, I was booed, but something I did do very well was sell the damn story,” Cejudo said.

Cejudo enters his UFC 323 fight with a record of 16-5 and is on a three-fight losing streak. He’s coming off a technical decision loss to Song Yadong. He’s the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion and has notable wins over Dominick Cruz, Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw, Sergio Pettis, and Marlon Moraes, among others.