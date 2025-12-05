Max Holloway shows tremendous humility in addressing Joshua Van comparisons ahead of UFC 323

BMF titleholder Max Holloway embraces comparisons between himself and rising star Joshua Van ahead of UFC 323.

Joshua Van has the chance to kick off a new era in the UFC flyweight division this Saturday at UFC 323.

Van will challenge UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja in the UFC 323 co-main event in Las Vegas in a highly anticipated showdown. The fight is expected to deliver high-octane action featuring two of the most exciting fighters on the roster.

Van’s quick ascent to a title shot follows a similar playbook to Max Holloway during the latter’s featherweight rise. Comparisons between Holloway and Van have been presented by UFC fans and pundits, touting their exciting styles and skillful boxing inside the Octagon.

The BMF titleholder seemed to accept the Van comparisons in recent remarks.

Max Holloway embraces Joshua Van comps ahead of UFC 323

In a recent breakdown on his YouTube channel, Holloway responded to comparisons between himself and the UFC 323 title challenger.

“I hear the comparisons,” Holloway said of Van.

“A lot of people say Joshua Van fights like me. He likes peppering, peppering big. I think he’s got some KO power, though. I don’t know what you guys talking about.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Holloway went on to give his honest analysis of Van’s title fight at UFC 323.

“Pantoja likes a firefight. He doesn’t shy away from a fight, and I think Joshua Van is going to bring it,” Holloway said.

“I think this has Fight of the Night written all over it. With Pantoja having the championship experience is going to help him a lot here. I don’t know too much about Joshua’s grappling.”

Van earned the title shot after defeating former title challenger Brandon Royval earlier this year at UFC 317. If he’s victorious this weekend, he’ll become the first UFC champion from Myanmar in the promotion’s history.

Meanwhile, Holloway hasn’t competed since defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 earlier this year. After suffering some injuries in the fight, Holloway plans on taking an indefinite hiatus from competition heading into 2026.