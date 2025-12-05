Max Holloway shows tremendous humility in addressing Joshua Van comparisons ahead of UFC 323

By Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025
Max Holloway speaks at the UFC 318 press conference, opposite Joshua Van at the UFC 323 weigh-in

BMF titleholder Max Holloway embraces comparisons between himself and rising star Joshua Van ahead of UFC 323.

Joshua Van has the chance to kick off a new era in the UFC flyweight division this Saturday at UFC 323.

Van will challenge UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja in the UFC 323 co-main event in Las Vegas in a highly anticipated showdown. The fight is expected to deliver high-octane action featuring two of the most exciting fighters on the roster.

Van’s quick ascent to a title shot follows a similar playbook to Max Holloway during the latter’s featherweight rise. Comparisons between Holloway and Van have been presented by UFC fans and pundits, touting their exciting styles and skillful boxing inside the Octagon.

The BMF titleholder seemed to accept the Van comparisons in recent remarks.

Max Holloway embraces Joshua Van comps ahead of UFC 323

In a recent breakdown on his YouTube channel, Holloway responded to comparisons between himself and the UFC 323 title challenger.

“I hear the comparisons,” Holloway said of Van.

“A lot of people say Joshua Van fights like me. He likes peppering, peppering big. I think he’s got some KO power, though. I don’t know what you guys talking about.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

“Pantoja likes a firefight. He doesn’t shy away from a fight, and I think Joshua Van is going to bring it,” Holloway said.

“I think this has Fight of the Night written all over it. With Pantoja having the championship experience is going to help him a lot here. I don’t know too much about Joshua’s grappling.”

Van earned the title shot after defeating former title challenger Brandon Royval earlier this year at UFC 317. If he’s victorious this weekend, he’ll become the first UFC champion from Myanmar in the promotion’s history.

Meanwhile, Holloway hasn’t competed since defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 earlier this year. After suffering some injuries in the fight, Holloway plans on taking an indefinite hiatus from competition heading into 2026.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joshua Van Max Holloway UFC Videos

Related

UFC Fight Night Octagon

UFC 323 star expects title shot if he wins on Saturday in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 5, 2025
Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili UFC staredown
Petr Yan

UFC 323 rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan won't go any different, says ex-champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 5, 2025

One former champion doesn’t think Petr Yan can do much to turn things around against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323.

Merab Dvalishvili weigh-in
Joshua Van

UFC 323 weigh-in results: Merab Dvalishvili and other key fighters make weight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 5, 2025

The UFC 323 weigh-ins have wrapped up and both title fights are now official.

Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo warns Tom Aspinall about potentially feuding with Dana White

Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has warned Tom Aspinall about taking Dana White’s comments personally.

Alex Pereira victorious at UFC 320
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira can knock Jon Jones out, says former UFC heavyweight

Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight Robelis Despaigne believes Alex Pereira is capable of knocking out Jon Jones.

Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili slams Petr Yan's claim that he was injured during their first fight

Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025
Ethyn Ewing and Malcolm Wellmaker trade punches during their fight at UFC 322
UFC

Malcolm Wellmaker on "absolutely dumb assumption" that informed UFC 322 loss

Dylan Bowker - December 4, 2025

Malcolm Wellmaker recently suffered a notable setback at UFC 322 as he lost to an underdog, short-notice opponent, and Wellmaker has reflected on the errors that led to that. Wellmaker mentioned that he knew on 4 or 5 pm on Thursday, he would be fighting Ethyn Ewing at 145 pounds instead of the initially scheduled Cody Haddon for the Saturday, November 15th card.

Aiemann Zahabi
UFC

Aiemann Zahabi's "selfish" reason behind picking Merab Dvalishvili to best Petr Yan at UFC 323

Dylan Bowker - December 4, 2025

Aiemann Zahabi has his own vested interests in why he is leaning more on the “and still” side than “and new” in Saturday’s pay-per-view title challenge at bantamweight. Merab Dvalishvili aims to defend his 135-pound crown and defeat Petr Yan for a second time when the two battle in a rematch at UFC 323.

Paddy Pimblett, Arman Tsarukyan
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett absolutely rips 'nobody' Arman Tsarukyan: 'He’s a boring b*****d'

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2025

Paddy Pimblett isn’t a fan of Arman Tsarukyan.

Leon Edwards enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322
UFC

Leon Edwards finally breaks social media silence after first KO loss at UFC 322

Curtis Calhoun - December 4, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards addressed his followers for the first time after weeks of silence following UFC 322.