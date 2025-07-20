Pros react after Paulo Costa defeats Roman Kopylov at UFC 318

Tonight’s UFC 318 event was co-headlined by a middleweight bout between former title challenger Paulo Costa and rising contender Roman Kopylov.

Costa (15-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-headliner with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former middleweight title challenger had most previously competed last June at UFC 302, where he suffered a split decision loss to Sean Strickland. ‘Borrachinha’s’ most previous win had occurred in August of 2022, where he defeated former champion Luke Rockhold by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Roman Kopylov (14-4 MMA) entered this evening’s bout boasting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning Octagon victories over Chris Curtis and Cesar Almeida respectively. The Russian standout had gone 5-1 over his previous five fights overall.

Tonight’s UFC 318 co-main event resulted in a return to glory for Paulo Costa. ‘The Eraser’ was able to get the better of Roman Kopylov right from the opening bell and continued to outwork his younger opponent right until the final horn. It was an impressive showing and after the win, Costa proceeded to callout Khamzat Chimaev who has apparently been DMing his wife.

Official UFC 318 Results: Paulo Costa def. Roman Kopylov by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to Costa vs. Kopylov below:

Costa is leaning back with his chin high. #UFC318 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 20, 2025

10-9 Costa. Great opening round for The Eraser — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 20, 2025

10-9 Costa. He looks great #UFC318 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 20, 2025

Damn Costa’s kicks are looking freaking deadly tonight — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 20, 2025

2 rounds pro Borracha ta lutando bem! #UFC318 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 20, 2025

20-18 Costa. He needs to keep digging to the body! #UFC318 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 20, 2025

Coasts looking sharp & in shape!!!#UFC318 — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) July 20, 2025

Haha I agree going into round three. This is the best I think I’ve ever seen him. https://t.co/fbjXFLMz6j — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 20, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Paulo Costa defeating Roman Kopylov at UFC 318:

Paulo looks good but the hair looks horrible — Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) July 20, 2025

Paulo Costa is BACK! #UFC318 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 20, 2025

Yes Paulo Costa look good! #UFC318 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 20, 2025

The Secret Juice is working #ufc318 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 20, 2025

Paulo Costa vs Joe Pyfer would be 🎇🧨 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) July 20, 2025

Who would you like to see Costa fight next following his victory over Kopylov this evening in Louisiana?