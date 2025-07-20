Pros react after Paulo Costa defeats Roman Kopylov at UFC 318

By Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 318 event was co-headlined by a middleweight bout between former title challenger Paulo Costa and rising contender Roman Kopylov.

Paulo Costa, Roman Kopylov, UFC 318, Pros react, UFC

Costa (15-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-headliner with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former middleweight title challenger had most previously competed last June at UFC 302, where he suffered a split decision loss to Sean Strickland. ‘Borrachinha’s’ most previous win had occurred in August of 2022, where he defeated former champion Luke Rockhold by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Roman Kopylov (14-4 MMA) entered this evening’s bout boasting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning Octagon victories over Chris Curtis and Cesar Almeida respectively.  The Russian standout had gone 5-1 over his previous five fights overall.

Tonight’s UFC 318 co-main event resulted in a return to glory for Paulo Costa. ‘The Eraser’ was able to get the better of Roman Kopylov right from the opening bell and continued to outwork his younger opponent right until the final horn. It was an impressive showing and after the win, Costa proceeded to callout Khamzat Chimaev who has apparently been DMing his wife.

Official UFC 318 Results: Paulo Costa def. Roman Kopylov by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to Costa vs. Kopylov below:

Post-fight reactions to Paulo Costa defeating Roman Kopylov at UFC 318:

Who would you like to see Costa fight next following his victory over Kopylov this evening in Louisiana?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paulo Costa UFC UFC 318

Related

Paulo Costa

UFC 318 Results: Paulo Costa defeats Roman Kopylov (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025
Daniel Rodriguez, Kevin Holland, UFC 318, Results, UFC
Kevin Holland

UFC 318 Results: Daniel Rodriguez defeats Kevin Holland (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez.

Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

UFC 318 Results: Patricio Pitbull defeats Dan Ige (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Patricio Pitbull.

Michael Johnson
Michael Johnson

UFC 318 Results: Michael Johnson defeats Daniel Zellhuber (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the lightweight bout between Michael Johnson and Daniel Zellhuber.

Brendan Allen
Marvin Vettori

UFC 318 Results: Brendan Allen defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the middleweight grudge match between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen.

UFC 318, Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, Results, UFC

UFC 318: 'Poirier vs. Holloway 3' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025
Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier
Max Holloway

Max Holloway declares that he will play spoiler in Dustin Poirier's UFC 318 retirement fight

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2025

After their final face-off, Max Holloway declared that he is ready to play the role of spoiler against Dustin Poirier tonight.

Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC champion breaks down upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev fight

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2025

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold has given his thoughts on the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev title fight.

Bryce Mitchell, UFC
Ilia Topuria

Bryce Mitchell admits he's still upset about 2022 loss to Ilia Topuria

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2025

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell has admitted that he’s still upset about his submission loss to Ilia Topuria three years ago.

Paulo Costa, UFC 317, UFC 318
Paulo Costa

Michael Bisping believes Paulo Costa is his own worst enemy ahead of UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2025

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes that Paulo Costa is his own worst enemy heading into UFC 318.