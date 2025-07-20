UFC 318 Results: Max Holloway defeats Dustin Poirier (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the main event trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway.

Poirier (30-10 MMA), a former UFC interim lightweight champion, will be competing for the final time this evening in his home state. ‘The Diamond’ was most previously seen in action 13 months ago at UFC 302, where he suffered a submission loss to Islam Makhachev. The 36-year-old has faced Holloway twice in the past, winning both of those fights, the first by submission and the second by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (27-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s trilogy bout looking to rebound, this after being knocked out by Ilia Topuria in his most recent Octagon appearance this past October at UFC 308. Prior to that setback, ‘Blessed’ was coming off a spectacular knockout win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 (see that here).

Round one of the UFC 318 main event begins and Max Holloway gets off the first punch of the scrap in the form of a right hand. Both men with low kicks now. Dustin Poirier pressing forward now. ‘Blessed’ keeps him at bay with a body punch. ‘The Diamond’ with an inside low kick. Holloway with a right hand and then a low kick. Another right hand and Poirier is down. He looks to get up but Max sends him down again with a left. Dustin is back up but clearly still shaking out the cobwebs. A nice 3-punch combo from ‘The Diamond’. The BMF answers with a nice 1-2 and then a low kick. Max Holloway pressing forward now. He’s looking sharp early on. Dustin Poirier with a left hook that partially connects. Another good shot from Max. He’s landing some clean punches. Poirier looks to answer with a left hook. Holloway goes to the body. Dustin Poirier with a good inside low kick and then a crisp jab. Max Holloway just misses with a big right hand. That would have been nasty. The horn sounds to end round one, which clearly went to Max.

Round two of the UFC 318 main event begins and Max Holloway attacks the body early. He is looking very confident, and very fast this evening. Dustin Poirier with a low kick. ‘Blessed’ answers with a 1-2. Poirier with a nice left hand. Holloway answers with a good kick to the body. A right hand over the top for ‘The Diamond’. Holloway replies with one of his own. Poirier is starting to settle in now it seems. Max tags him with a body shot. Dustin replies with a stiff jab. Another big combination from Max Holloway. Poirier is rocked. Max gets him down and moves to full mount. Big shots from the Hawaiian. Dustin Poirier rolls and is able to get to half guard but he’s been in trouble all fight it seems. Poirier grabs a leg and looks to sweep. Max won’t allow it though. He let’s Poirier back up. Dustin tags him with a 1-2 and then a knee. Wow. Under a minute remains in round two. A nice 1-2 from Max Holloway now. Dustin Poirier with a big right and Holloway is down. Huge ground and pound now from ‘The Diamond’. Big elbows. The horn sounds.

CAN'T EVEN HEAR THE HORN IN HERE 🗣️ We have a SCRAP! [ #UFC318 ] pic.twitter.com/KDYUb8lAhm — UFC (@ufc) July 20, 2025

Round three of the UFC 318 headliner begins and this arena is deafening. The chants of ‘Dustin Poirier’ rain through the building. ‘The Diamond’ with a nice left and then a low kick. Max Holloway with a beautiful left hand counter. Poirier closes the distance and lands a jab. A 1-2 now from the former interim lightweight champion. Another good jab from the Louisiana native. He rips the body with a right hook. Max Holloway with a solid body kick and then a right hand over the top. Dustin Poirier leaps into the pocket and unleashes a 1-2. Under two minutes remain in round three now. Holloway with a clean right hand up the middle. And another. He’s backing Poirier up now. A good body kick from ‘Blessed’. A left from Max. A big kick in return by Dustin Poirier. He follows that up with a low ick. A 1-2 from Holloway but neither shot lands clean. Dustin Poirier with a left hand and then a good jab. Both men with good kicks to close out round three.

Round four of the UFC 318 main event begins and Dustin Poirier lands a nice left hand to start. Max Holloway goes to the body with a right. A double jab and then another right to the body from ‘Blessed’. He’s been very solid the evening. Dustin Poirier looks to close the distance. He lands a jab. A nice left now from ‘The Diamond’. He follows that up with a low kick. Max Holloway with a nice counter right hook. Poirier eats it and comes forward with some good shots. A solid right hand now from the soon to be retired legend. Max Holloway rips the body and then goes upstairs. Dustin Poirier with a body kick and then an uppercut. Holloway with a good 1-2. Poirier with a big left. He stunned Max there. Another good left. Holloway with a 1-2. Dustin just misses with a right hand. A huge left connects for ‘The Diamond’. He’s right in this fight. Max with a spinning back kick that hits the throat of Poirier. Dustin answers with a nice punch as the horn sounds.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 318 main event begins and Dustin Poirier is on the attack early. He is likely down 3-1, but it could be 2-2. This is the final round of his career. Max Holloway with a good 1-2. Poirier answers with a nice combination. He follows up with a big right hand. Holloway ate that. ‘The Diamond’ continues to push forward. He lands a jab. ‘Blessed’ with a good body kick. Poirier with a nice left. Max with a high kick that is partially blocked. Under two minutes now. Dustin Poirier with a nice left hand. Max Holloway answers with a right hand and a body kick. A big left hand now from Poirier. Down to the final minute. Poirier with a double jab. Holloway is keeping his space now. Holloway points and unleashes late. The horn sounds. Great fight to end the career of The Diamond.

Official UFC 318 Results: Max Holloway def. Dustin Poirier by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)

