Sean Strickland denies UFC legend’s claims of being kicked out of gym
Sean Strickland has denied claims from one UFC icon on his departure from Team Quest.
Strickland had been a member of the gym under the guidance of Dan Henderson. He eventually made the move to Xtreme Couture and a UFC champion. Strickland has been known for being ruffling some feathers with his unfiltered rants, and Henderson claims it’s what led to the middleweight’s departure from Team Quest.
Strickland has a different version of how things played out.
Sean Strickland Disputes Dan Henderson’s Claims
Dan Henderson recently appeared on “The Overdogs Podcast” and he claimed that Sean Strickland had to be removed from Team Quest due to antics outside of the gym (via MMAFighting).
“You know, he got in little argument matches with some of the guys that thought he was going too hard,” Henderson said. “Then he would go online and talk shit about him and he did it a little bit too much. Just more socially, I didn’t care what happened in the room. When you send it out to everybody to hear all that shit, it’s just disrespectful for your training partners, guys that are in there training with you to help you out as well. He just did it too many times, I warned him a bunch, and then finally just said, ‘Hey dude, you’ve got to go.’”
Strickland was quick to respond to Henderson’s claim and he has denied it.
“None of this is true,” Strickland wrote. “I was Dan’s main training partner for his last fight. He retired, the fight team fell off and when it was time to renew my membership I left… but he is correct I would make fun of the fight team constantly.
“They would do yoga and skip sparring lol [Keith Berry] I’m talking about you haha funny thing is we’re both at [Xtreme Couture] and spar regularly now.”
