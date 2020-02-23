PHOTO | Paul Felder reveals brutal facial injuries suffered in fight with Dan Hooker

UFC lightweights Paul Felder and Dan Hooker delivered fight fans an epic five round war in the headliner of tonight’s event in Auckland.

Unfortunately for ‘The Irish Dragon’, Felder ended up on the wrong end of a split decision as two judges in attendance scored the bout in favor of the New Zealand native. You can see how fellow UFC fighters reacted to that judges ruling here.

The loss snapped a two-fight winning streak for Paul Felder and left the fan favorite with some pretty gnarly facial injuries.

Check out this photo Felder shared on Instagram Live Stories courtesy of Nick Baldwin from The Score MMA.

Here’s a look at Paul Felder as of 20 minutes ago, via his IG stories. Good lord. What a warrior (as is Hooker). Couple notes:

– He says his face is “definitely broken”

– Will be in hospital overnight, expects to leave Monday morning NZ time

– Says he looks like Action Bronson pic.twitter.com/Uw35stXtMg — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) February 23, 2020

Following his loss to Hooker in tonight’s UFC Auckland main event, Paul Felder revealed to UFC commentator Dan Hardy that he was contemplating retirement.

Felder cited his four-year-old daughter as the reason for him leaning to step away from the sport.

If this was the last time fans got to see Paul Felder fight, then it is truly a sad day.

‘The Irish Dragon’ was never in a dull fight and during his Octagon tenure scored notable victories over Daron Cruickshank, Danny Castillo, Josh Burkman, Charles Oliveira, James Vick and Edson Barboza respectively.

As for Dan Hooker, ‘The Hangman’ called out top lightweight contender Justin Gaethje following tonight’s narrow win over Felder.

‘The Highlight’ has yet to respond to Hooker’s challenge, but knowing Gaethje, one can only assume that rebuttal will come shortly.

Do you think we will see Paul Felder fight in the Octagon again following tonight’s split decision loss to Dan Hooker in tonight’s UFC Auckland main event? Sound off in the comments section of this post PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 23, 2020

Stay glued to this website for all of your mixed martial arts news!