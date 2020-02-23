Joe Rogan reacts after Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas

Like many of us, UFC commentator Joe Rogan was blown away by the incredible performance put on by Tyson Fury in tonight’s rematch with Deontay Wilder.

After their first encounter ended in a controversial split draw, mainly due to a final round knockdown scored by Wilder, Tyson Fury left no doubt as to who was the better man tonight in Las Vegas.

‘The Gypsy King’ dominated this evenings rematch from the opening bell, and after dropping Wilder in both rounds three and five, went on to secure a finish in round seven.

It was an absolute masterclass from Fury, one which left Joe Rogan singing the praises of the Manchester native.

The longtime UFC commentator took to social media with the following post proclaiming Tyson Fury to be a “legend”.

“Holy fuck! Tyson Fury is a legend!!! What a performance!!!” – Joe Rogan wrote on Instagram.

With tonight’s emphatic victory, Tyson Fury improved his overall record to 30-0-1, this while snagging Wilder’s world titles.

Who will come next for ‘The Gypsy King’ remains to be seen. But, like many fans and analysts of the sport, Joe Rogan is hoping to see Fury collide with fellow heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Joshua recently defeated Andy Ruiz Jr. in their rematch to reclaim his world titles.

Whether or not an agreement can be put in place to have Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fight remains a big question.

Regardless, exciting possible fights await Fury including a potential third showdown with Deontay Wilder.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan that Tyson Fury is officially a legend of the sport of boxing following tonight’s TKO victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 23, 2020

